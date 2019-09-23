Jockey Teams Up With Victoria Arlen For First-Ever Collaboration

The Jockey x Victoria Arlen collection is all about celebrating everyday victories, sparking joy and turning struggles into sprinkles. After spending nearly four years in a vegetative state starting at age 11, nobody imagined Victoria would walk; let alone be selected as a Jockey brand ambassador, compete on Dancing with the Stars , become one of the youngest on-air talents ESPN ever hired or host American Ninja Warrior Junior . Victoria's journey in life has inspired her to help others, by shifting perspective on struggles and finding inspiration and positivity in the little things.

"I quite honestly do not know how to put this into words. I am very blessed to be continuing to build this incredible relationship with Jockey. It is truly a dream come true to be launching a collection with a brand that stands for all that I believe in. This line represents my personal style in every way—it is so comfortable, functional and colorful. To have been able to be a part of this whole process from initial sketches, to designing and creating has truly been amazing," said Arlen. "Over the years I have learned that life is best lived when you celebrate your everyday victories, and I hope others are able to wear the collection and experience the same feeling of empowerment."

This collaboration is part of an established relationship between Jockey and Victoria, who first joined the Jockey family in early 2018 as a hero for their famed brand campaign, #ShowEm. She is the first third-party ever to help design a collection for the brand.

The Jockey x Victoria Arlen collection features a variety of fun and versatile styles including: high-rise leggings, strappy tanks, v-neck tees, cropped hoodies, a cocoon cardigan, socks and infinity scarves, styled with inspirational quotes and playful adornments featuring her favorite treat – donuts.

"To develop a collection that is a perfect mix of playfulness, comfort and fashion, we designed looks that blend high functionality with comfort and style," said Laetitia Lecigne, creative director, Jockey. "We loved working with Victoria to create silhouettes that capture her fun, uplifting and vibrant personality. We believe this collaboration will help the brand reach a new consumer segment."

The Jockey x Victoria Arlen collection is available exclusively at Jockey.com and select Jockey stores.

As always, Jockey offers discounts through ID.me to: active military, veterans and their families; active or retired police, firefighters and EMTs; and students.

At Jockey, customer satisfaction is of utmost importance and every product is backed with 100% satisfaction guarantee – return or exchange any Jockey® product, no time limit, free of charge. For more information and a full list of store locations, please visit Jockey.com.

About Jockey

Founded in 1876 Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Today, Jockey® apparel products are sold in major department stores, specialty stores, Jockey stores, online at Jockey.com and in more than 145 countries around the world. Jockey is committed to quality, comfort, and innovation. As Jockey grows, the simple commitment to serve our consumers' needs continues to be our company's hallmark. Need more Jockey® products in your life? Shop us at Jockey.com, call or text us at 1-800-JOCKEY-1 and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

Press Contacts:

Lauren Weissman

Rogers & Cowan

O: 212-878-5109

Lauren.Weissman@itb-worldwide.com

SOURCE Jockey

Related Links

https://www.jockey.com

