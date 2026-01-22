JOCO and WALTER Launch City's First Community-Powered E-Mobility Recycling Program

Partnership Rooted in Sustainability and Mission to Hire Young Adults Facing Barriers to Employment

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOCO, the city's premier e-mobility platform for last-mile delivery, and WALTER (Working And Learning Together Environmental Recycling), a Brooklyn-based recycling social enterprise with the mission to hire young adults facing barriers to employment, launched the city's first e-mobility waste recycling program. The initiative addresses the environmental impact of last-mile delivery while creating equitable workforce development opportunities in underserved neighborhoods.

JOCO and WALTER have built a first-of-its kind model, where e-bike parts and batteries may be safely and properly recycled in Brooklyn. The program operates across JOCO's warehouse and fleet facilities throughout the city while generating paid employment opportunities for young adults in Brownsville.

"Above all else, we believe in a clean future for our city, where everyone has a chance at employment," said Guillaume Charvon, founder of WALTER, who spent over twenty years working with marginalized youth people across France, Burkina Faso and the U.S.

"The promise of e-mobility as a positive force only works when the system is sustainable across its full lifecycle and provides equitable access to opportunity for the communities and workers who power this industry" said Jonathan Cohen, co-founder of JOCO.

WALTER services JOCO facilities twice per week, collecting and processing six waste streams: cardboard, metals, aluminum, plastics, wood, and batteries.

In less than six months, JOCO and WALTER have achieved the following:

23,815 pounds of material recycled from JOCO operations

168,603 pounds of CO₂ emissions avoided

768 paid employment hours for marginalized NYC youth

Environmental equivalents include:

3,066 trees planted (44 acres of forest)

197,066 miles not driven, equivalent to 912 NYC–Boston trips

8,605 gallons of fuel saved, or 84,280 pounds of coal avoided

About JOCO

JOCO is an end-to-end e-mobility platform powering last-mile delivery using light electric vehicles. Through its technology platform and citywide network of warehouses and charging hubs, JOCO provides couriers and delivery companies with access to a fleet of shared electric vehicles, eliminating the need for workers to own, store, charge, or maintain their own bikes.

About WALTER

WALTER is an environmental services organization that helps businesses meet environmental, social, and governance goals through responsible recycling, secure material disposal, and clean-out services. Every WALTER project is intentionally designed to create paid employment and job training opportunities for young adults from marginalized communities, with a focus on Brownsville.

