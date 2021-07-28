Jodi Amendola Named to PR News' Distinguished List of 'Top Women in PR 2021'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications is thrilled to share the news that CEO Jodi Amendola has received PR News' "Top Women in PR 2021" accolades in the "Entrepreneurs" category. Jodi [headshot available here] and her fellow award recipients will be honored at a virtual gala at 3 p.m. ET today.

The "Top Women in PR Awards" recognizes the inspiring, innovative and supportive women making an impact not only for their companies, but within the PR industry as a whole.

Marcia Rhodes, vice president of Amendola Communications, nominated Jodi for the honor. "Over the past 8 years that I've worked for Amendola, I've seen Jodi continue to build her full-service agency into a leader in healthcare, health IT and life sciences public relations, marketing and social media. I'm impressed every day by Jodi's drive, enthusiasm, humility and humanity. Jodi's flexibility, initiative and business skills enabled Amendola to grow even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as many agencies were experiencing massive layoffs. She is a great leader, PR and marketing professional, mentor and friend."

Throughout her career, Jodi has been driven by a desire to change healthcare for the better and for everyone. Combined with a razor-sharp industry acumen, this vision has served as the foundation for the success of Amendola Communications during the past 18 years. She has grown the agency to include a staff of 25 and approximately 50 national PR, marketing, digital marketing, content marketing and social media clients.

Under Jodi's leadership, Amendola Communications has continually evolved its strategic approach. As early as the mid-2000s, she foresaw the need for an integrated model that provides clients with holistic public relations and marketing programs. Today, each client campaign is built upon a foundation of analytics and metrics with a multi-faceted program consisting of public relations, marketing, digital marketing, SEO, paid search management and/or paid social. In an ever-changing industry, Jodi has remained a trusted resource for healthcare IT analysts and editors, who depend on her agency for high-quality client interviews, articles and case studies.

Even amid the pandemic in 2020, Amendola Communications continued to experience business success, largely due to some quick pivots of Jodi's business model focused on helping Amendola's clients who were adapting their healthcare, health IT and life sciences products and services to help fight the pandemic and keep people healthier.

"I'm honored to receive this PR News award along with many other outstanding women," Jodi said. "My secret to success is really very simple—I believe in hard work, authenticity and giving back. I hire great people who share my passion for healthcare and for changing the world around us, one client at a time."

To read more about what has inspired Jodi Amendola personally and professionally, please see recent articles in Authority Magazine and Forbes.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead-gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best known brands, as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

