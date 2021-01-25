Jodi Ellington Joins Intercare Holdings, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

Intercare names Jodi Ellington as Chief Financial Officer Tweet this

Ms. Hoeberling stated "Jodi's significant skills and experience will complement and enhance the skill sets of our Senior Management Team. The addition of Jodi will support our culture of ongoing and continuous process improvement as Intercare continues to expand its service and client base."

About Intercare Holdings Insurance Services

Intercare is a privately-held, independent third-party workers' compensation and property and casualty claims administrator and managed care service provider. Its 325 plus employees work collaboratively with self-insured and insured entities in both the public and private sectors that seek to control their loss costs. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, California.

The company's senior executives' combined expertise represents more than over 275 years of combined knowledge and expertise in claims administration and loss cost containment programs and strategy development.

Internal Announcement

I am pleased to announce the addition of Jodi Ellington to Intercare's Senior Management Team as Chief Financial Officer. She will start with Intercare on January 26, 2021. Jodi will assume responsibility for all finance and accounting functions from Ms. Charu Verma, who has served as the interim CFO since September, 2020. Jodi will report directly to me and will be based out of the Rocklin Office.

Jodi is a CPA with over 20 years of experience in the TPA industry. Prior to joining Intercare, Jodi was most recently the CFO of Athens Administrators for the past 16 years. She is a collaborative leader specializing in process improvement and implementation of efficient and effective solutions. In addition to managing the Accounting and Finance Department, her former responsibilities include managing HR, IT and Shared Services. These skills will give better and more in depth support to the needs and efforts of these Departments.

Jodi's significant expertise in the TPA industry is music to my ears and will help us in assessing much needed improvement in our processes as we move towards a more technology driven solutions environment.

Media Contact: Alan Avriett, [email protected]

SOURCE Intercare Holdings, Inc.

