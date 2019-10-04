Jodi Harrison-Bauer, a Warrior Against Ageism and Champion for Women of All Ages, is Competing to Become Maxim's Oldest Cover Girl.

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi Harrison-Bauer is in the Top 5 and still going strong in the climb to be on Maxim's 2020 cover, and competing with women half her age. At 58 years old, she may make history for breaking down the ageist walls to become the oldest cover girl in the magazine's history. Jodi, a Branford, Connecticut, boutique fitness studio owner, has a strong message for anyone trying to slap an age label on her with an expiration date, or anyone else.

Jodi Harrison-Bauer

Jodi states, "We are living in a perplexing time when age discrimination should be a thing of the past, yet, while no one can legally ask what your age is when applying for a job, women are quietly being sized up and judged, which can hurt their means to make a living, and they're loudly being judged on social media."

Jodi is competing with women in their 20s in Maxim's Cover Girl Search and she recently auditioned for the Sports Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit issue, coming in at an impressive top 60 out of 5,000 competitors, to have a platform for her message in supporting women of all ages, stating that they're never too young nor too old to go after their dreams. She is also honored to be supporting Homes for Wounded Warriors in their mission to build and remodel handicap accessible homes for disabled veterans, through Maxim's voting.

Vote for Jodi for free or make a donation at https://maximcovergirl.com/vote/free/2019/jodi-harrison-bauer.

