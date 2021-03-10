Jodi Hubler Rejoins Central Logic Board of Directors

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the leading healthcare access and orchestration company, announced today that Jodi Hubler—a dynamic executive and board director, investor and pioneering innovator in the healthcare industry—has rejoined its Board of Directors.

Hubler, who has been a board member or chair of more than a dozen venture and private equity-backed healthcare services companies, had served on Central Logic's Board of Directors from 2018 to mid-2020.

Now that she has rejoined, Hubler once again will offer the company a unique perspective gained through experience across global organizations and multi-industry domains, coupled with her deep healthcare industry expertise. Hubler was most recently recognized by Twin Cities Business as a "Notable Heroes in Health Care" and was named by the magazine as one of the "TCB 100: The People to Know in 2021." Click here to read Hubler's LinkedIn profile.

"The healthcare industry is undergoing transformative change with an intense focus on care access and orchestration. We cannot think of a better leader than Jodi to help Central Logic stay at the forefront of that movement," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "We are thrilled this true visionary has agreed to rejoin our board and look forward to Jodi's valuable insights during this important time in healthcare."

Hubler's reappointment to the Board of Directors comes at a time when Central Logic is redefining the healthcare access and orchestration space with two recent strategic acquisitions, Acuity Link, a leading provider of transportation communications and logistics management software; and Ensocare, which automates the inpatient referral process to post-acute care. Combining three entities into a cohesive whole will be a corporate focus for the rest of the year, and Hubler's experience with guiding fast-growing, disruptive companies in healthcare will be an asset.

"As evidenced by two recent acquisitions and related platform extensions, Central Logic understands that efficient healthcare access and orchestration across the care continuum are how multi-hospital health systems will succeed in delivering value-based care," Hubler said. "Central Logic's ROI is already proven to elevate revenue capture, clinician effectiveness and patient outcomes. That value proposition will only continue to drive growth. It is exciting to be part of a company that is rewiring the value chain of healthcare by leveraging technology and strategy to connect often disconnected locations and processes to enable health systems to operate as one."

About Central Logic

For health systems and hospitals, healthcare access and orchestration are life-saving endeavors. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built access and orchestration solutions ensure efficient patient navigation across health systems and through the continuum of care, and deliver the necessary controls to elevate revenue capture, clinician effectiveness, and patient outcomes. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver superior real-time visibility across their networks while offering operational, clinical and technical best practices to drive strong growth, reduce length of stay and minimize avoidable delays, today and into the future. Based in St. Paul, Minn., Central Logic has a 93% customer retention rate and has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

Media Contact

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for Central Logic

440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Central Logic

Related Links

https://www.centrallogic.com/

