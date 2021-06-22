Jodie Gunzberg joins TradeBlock as MD, CoinDesk Indexes

Breanne Madigan, CEO of TradeBlock, a subsidiary of CoinDesk Inc., said, "Jodie is a huge compliment to our business. Adding Jodie to the team will solidify our footprint in the crypto market and position us well against traditional incumbents. In addition, her diverse experience and enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market will make her an essential brand ambassador and trusted colleague."

Ms. Gunzberg had joined S&P DJI in 2010 as Director of Commodities product management. Before that, she spent several years in investment consulting at Ibbotson and Morningstar. In addition, she served as Chief Investment Strategist for Marco Consulting, where she advised roughly 350 Taft-Hartley plans with $85 billion in assets.

Jodie Gunzberg, MD of CoinDesk Indexes, said, "I am excited to join CoinDesk Indexes now as digital assets are emerging as a new and viable asset class. After spending decades building and applying indices in established and alternative asset classes, I see many of the pillars for success are visible in digital assets, including institutional adoption, regulatory attention, product innovation, volatility patterns, liquidity, and volume increases. I'm thrilled at the chance to develop a world-class, institutional quality, digital asset index suite to serve as the leading benchmarks and investable indices for analytics and investment strategy."

Ms. Gunzberg is a CFA charter holder and former member of the Board of Directors for CFA NY and CFA Chicago and founded the CFA New Jersey Group of CFA NY. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Department of Finance of Hofstra University and the Industry Advisory Council at the University of Colorado Denver Business School's J.P. Morgan Center for Commodities. She received her M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Emory University.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights , podcasts , live streaming , research reports , events , and a toolkit of indexes, data, and analytics. More than $36 billion in assets under management are benchmarked against CoinDesk Indexes, and billions of dollars in trading volume have been quoted against them in the over-the-counter market. In January 2021, CoinDesk Inc. acquired TradeBlock, the premier platform for institutional digital currency traders and the leading provider of real-time indexes for the spot price of various digital currencies. TradeBlock is a subsidiary of CoinDesk, Inc, and operates entirely independently of CoinDesk Media. CoinDesk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest private investors in the industry and a provider of trading and other investment services for that industry. CoinDesk operates entirely independently of the parent company. DCG has no involvement in editorial or content decisions. Twitter: @CoinDesk

Press Contact

Casey Craig, Global Head of Communications at CoinDesk

[email protected]

SOURCE CoinDesk Inc

Related Links

https://www.coindesk.com

