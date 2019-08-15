Jodie L. Kelley named CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today named Jodie L. Kelley as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kelley is currently Senior Vice President and General Counsel of BSA, The Software Alliance. She will assume her new role the week of September 3.

"The board and I are thrilled to announce an exceptional new CEO to lead and grow ETA as we approach our 30th anniversary next year," said Kevin Jones, president and chairman of ETA and CEO of Celero Commerce in Nashville, Tenn. "The payments technology industry is dynamic and expanding, and ETA has a vital role to play during this period of growth and innovation. Jodie is the right person to guide ETA to significant growth that provides enhanced value and a unified voice for our industry."

"I am honored to join the Electronic Transactions Association," Kelley said. "As the payments technology industry grows in both size and importance, ETA must grow along with it. With the help of the board, I look forward to evolving the association at this pivotal time. I am committed to further expanding ETA's already significant advocacy efforts, increasing our member-education programs and providing more networking opportunities. The payments technology industry is dynamic and so is its trade association. I am excited to work with ETA's talented staff to advance the goals of this important industry."

Kelley brings to ETA over 25 years of experience managing and providing strategic guidance to large organizations. At BSA, she has extensive responsibility for strategic, operational, legal and financial issues. As BSA's Senior Vice President and General Counsel, she oversees the primary revenue generating activities for the organization, manages programs that support the software industry in more than 30 countries and acts as spokesperson for BSA and the business software industry in front of a wide variety of audiences.

Prior to joining BSA, Kelley served for six years as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Fannie Mae, a government-sponsored enterprise that helps provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing and mortgage markets. She was responsible for litigation management and advised the CEO, board of directors and business units on a wide range of issues. Before joining Fannie Mae, Kelley was a partner at Jenner & Block in Washington, D.C., where she managed teams of attorneys and paralegals and represented clients in litigation and before regulatory agencies.

ETA represents more than 500 companies, which span the breadth of the payments technology ecosystem. ETA members include payment processors, financial institutions, payment networks, independent sales organizations, providers of mobile payments products and services, software providers and hardware suppliers. From the world's largest payments trade show to the most widely read industry publications and online communities, ETA is the hub of payments.

Kelley succeeds Jason Oxman who stepped down as ETA's CEO in January to become President and CEO of the Information Technology Council. ETA's interim CEO, Amy Zirkle, will remain with the association. The board thanks her for leadership during the transition.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. For more information, visit https://www.electran.org/.

Press Contacts:

lhubbard@electran.org

202-677-7406

or

jbirnbaum@bgrpr.com

202-661-6367

SOURCE ETA

Related Links

http://www.electran.org

