Jody Johnson pioneers as SeQuel CFO

"Jody has had a dramatic impact on the speed and accuracy of our monthly financial closings – as well as the depth and breadth of our internal reporting and business analytics," explains Jay Carroll, SeQuel Response Co-Founder/CEO. "She is very persistent, curious and driven to help SeQuel become more efficient and she has given our leadership team great confidence that our finances are in excellent hands."

Johnson joined SeQuel in August 2018 as the Vice President of Finance. In only 14 months, her expertise and skill set has strengthened the direct marketing agency's financial efficiencies and business processes.

"The role of CFO touches all parts of an organization. While numbers are part of it, you must also be a solutions-orientated business partner, listener, collaborator and possess cross discipline knowledge to be effective," said Johnson. "I'm thrilled to chart this path at SeQuel Response and continue to support the team in providing best in class service to our clients."

SeQuel congratulates Jody on her new role and wishes her continued success!

About SeQuel Response

SeQuel Response has quickly become the go-to direct response advertising agency for growth-oriented consumer brands looking to launch and rapidly scale their direct mail and digital marketing campaigns.

In five consecutive years, Inc. Magazine has named SeQuel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., and the reason for the sharp growth is simple.

SeQuel's direct marketing experts and data scientists have developed a proprietary testing methodology called FaQtor Test, which utilizes predictive analytics to quickly uncover hidden performance insights, saving clients millions and optimizing response 400 percent faster than A/B testing.

Visit sequeldm.com to watch a short animation that explains how FaQtor Test is dramatically accelerating growth for many of the nation's leading consumer brands.

For any business and/or media inquiries, please contact Jacqueline Johnson-Leister at 952-208-1314, or email her at jacquelinej@sequeldm.com.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Johnson-Leister

952-208-1314

jacquelinej@sequeldm.com.

SOURCE SeQuel Response

