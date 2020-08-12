Jody Montgomery Appointed AmeriNat® Chief Technology Officer, New CTO Brings Experience and A Fresh Perspective to Drive AmeriNat's Technology Objectives

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriNat, an industry-leading servicer of affordable housing and economic development loans with over 45 years of experience, today announced the hiring of Jody Montgomery as Chief Technology Officer based in AmeriNat's Las Vegas office.

According to Yianni Pantazides, CTO at O'Brien-Staley Partners, parent company of AmeriNat, Jody's background in regulated organizations complements AmeriNat's national loan servicing operations. "Jody brings a fresh perspective to the organization. That combined with his experience and high level of energy will help drive innovation at AmeriNat. I am excited about the future with Jody at the technology helm."

Jody was most recently the Vice President of Information Technology at Bank Iowa, and previously worked for Athene and Life Care Services. He holds an IT degree from Des Moines Area Community College and has certifications in project management, training, and information security.

Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO of AmeriNat, added that Jody is articulating a technology strategy for AmeriNat that will drive digital transformation and innovation for both legacy and emerging services. "The investor and borrower experience are paramount to the technology plan. AmeriNat's technology initiatives are designed around enhancing each touch-point and setting a standard of excellence in data delivery."

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasi-government, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat offers a broad range of services to its public and private sector clients including consulting, underwriting, compliance monitoring, servicing and asset management services. AmeriNat manages approximately $12 billion in loans and related deposits for over 300 clients, and is a registered/licensed loan servicer in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in addition to being approved by HUD and Fannie Mae.

