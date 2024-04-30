JOE & THE JUICE TAPS PARIS HILTON AND ALIX EARLE TO STAR IN THEIR NEW 'GET CHIC FOR BREAKFAST' DIGITAL CAMPAIGN

Apr 30, 2024, 19:11 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JOE & THE JUICE, the renowned global fast-casual chain synonymous with high-quality juices, coffees, and nutritious food offerings, is starting a hot new trend and making breakfast the star of the show with the launch of their digital campaign, 'GET CHIC FOR BREAKFAST,' starring internet sensations and new BFF's Paris Hilton and Alix Earle.
JOE & THE JUICE knows breakfast can be the loneliest meal, and that's why they've partnered with two iconic personalities, Paris Hilton and Alix Earle, to revitalize the breakfast spirit and encourage customers to get chic for breakfast — together. Hilton and Earle met for the first time at JOE & THE JUICE in Los Angeles, where they slayed, slived, and bonded over the new Eggcado Breakfast Sandwich, proving that breakfast is truly the chicest meal of the day.
This campaign is part of JOE & THE JUICE's breakfast takeover. The company recently expanded its breakfast offerings to include The Eggcado, JOE's first-ever breakfast sandwich. It combines fresh cage-free hard-boiled egg mousse, low-fat mayo, avocado, tomato, spinach, and JOE's signature Spicy Sauce. The new breakfast menu also includes the Slab Breakfast Sandwich and the Eggcado Breakfast Bowl.
"We're incredibly excited to kick off this campaign as we enter the final phase of our breakfast launch rollout. Paris and Alix are already integral members of the JOE family, making this partnership a seamless fit to unite these two icons over breakfast," says Kasper Garnell, Global VP of Brand & Communications, JOE & THE JUICE. They really brought our pink vision to life! With this campaign, we aim to reignite togetherness at breakfast, which is statistically the loneliest meal of the day."
The 'Get Chic for Breakfast' campaign launched digitally across Instagram and TikTok.
