Joe Albe, Ph.D., joins Washington Research Foundation as manager of grants and venture research

Albe brings extensive immunology and translational research experience to his full-time role working with WRF's grant, investment and venture analyst programs

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Albe, Ph.D., has joined Washington Research Foundation (WRF) as its full-time manager of grants and venture research. In this new role, he will apply his scientific and technical expertise, market insight and operational experience to strengthen diligence across WRF's grantmaking and venture investment programs. He will additionally lead the WRF Venture Analyst program.

Joe Albe, Ph.D.

WRF was founded in 1981 and supports research and entrepreneurship in Washington state through grants and startup investments, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies. Its goal is to accelerate the development of products and services to improve lives.

Albe previously worked with WRF during his Ph.D. program in immunology at the University of Washington (UW). He was selected as a WRF Venture Analyst in 2024, transitioning to a part-time research associate role earlier this year.

Albe brings an extensive background in immunology and infectious disease research to WRF. His undergraduate degree program in microbiology at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) led to graduate studies in Pitt's School of Public Health, where he conducted research on viral encephalitis and infection control in a large academic medical center. After completing his master's program, he spent three years as a senior laboratory technician in Pitt's Center for Vaccine Research, continuing his translational research on viral encephalitis and vaccine development for high-containment viruses.

During his doctoral work at UW in the lab of Daniel J. Campbell, Ph.D., Albe consistently demonstrated an aptitude for leveraging innovative technologies to address immunological questions. His work included characterizing a novel interleukin-2 (IL-2) mutein designed to retain the therapeutic advantages of IL-2–based immunotherapies while reducing their most severe side effects.

Orin Levine, Ph.D., WRF's president and CEO, said, "We're delighted to welcome Joe to this new role. His scientific expertise, practical experience and dedication to our mission are a big win for us. We look forward to seeing him further advance our capabilities, programs and impact as a full-time member of our team."

"Washington's life sciences community is full of bold ideas and world-class researchers," Albe said. "I'm excited to help advance WRF's support of that work through scientific and strategic assessment while strengthening our venture analyst program. I'm grateful for the journey so far and eager to contribute to what comes next."

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research, scholarship and entrepreneurship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF became one of the foremost technology transfer organizations in the nation and earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington. To date, WRF has provided over $186 million in grants to the state's research institutions.

WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 132 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation's grantmaking and investment programs.

For additional information, please visit wrfseattle.org.

