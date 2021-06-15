Joe And Tricia D'Cruz Of Catalyze Dallas Named Finalists For The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Southwest Award

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Ernst & Young as a 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist," said Tricia D'Cruz. "Joe and I believe deeply that the power of entrepreneurship changes the world for the better – driving new ideas, technology, jobs and inspiration for future generations. Catalyze Dallas is the epitome of that belief, acting as a literal catalyst to commercialize underutilized technology, continuing to create new companies and careers while fulfilling the promise of good engineering."

Building scalable businesses by commercializing promising innovations developed by major defense contractors, Joe and Tricia D'Cruz have already launched two successful companies through Catalyze. One Catalyze company, Alpine Advanced Materials, delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace, defense, commercial space and recreation industries using Lockheed Martin-developed nanocomposite technology. Another, Metro Aerospace, is a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry, reducing carbon emissions by utilizing drag reduction technology licensed from the defense industry.

"In a year that brought many businesses to their knees, our model struck a chord," added Joe D'Cruz. "When times are hard for other businesses, we're presented with real opportunities. Heightened pressure on the bottom line makes the prospect of spinning out technology more appealing. We've probably had more conversations about potential spinouts in the last six months than ever before, so this recognition in this year is particularly gratifying."

Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult from the now to next and beyond. One of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies, since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021, and will join the ranks of a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and The Kauffman Foundation. In the Heartland Region sponsors also include Colliers International, Padilla, PNC Bank, SALO, LLC, and Twin Cities Business. Visit ey.com/us/eoy for more information.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas works with defense companies to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation. Commercializing these products using a proven turnkey model developed through decades of experience and with a dozen clients, Catalyze helps partners see their innovations commercialized and more widely applied with an expert touch.

The Catalyze model accelerates time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications. Creating scalable businesses to launch intellectual property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas ultimately facilitates technological proliferation and accretive profit with low financial and reputational risk. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

