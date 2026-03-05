Joe Bellini Joins Veritas Prime as Chief Financial Officer

Company welcomes tech sector veteran with extensive experience driving explosive growth

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Prime, a SAP-exclusive payroll and compliance partner, helping enterprises move faster and reduce risk across the broader SAP suite, announced today that Joe Bellini has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Bellini brings over a decade of financial experience and a strong track record of success to the role, including previous CFO positions where he designed and executed financial strategies that drove exponential growth.

Previous Experience and Impact

Bellini's prior roles include serving as CFO at DQE Telecommunications LLC and at Network to Code before that, where he led a Series A funding round and was instrumental in scaling the company's revenue nearly twentyfold. Bellini's previous roles also include key financial leadership positions at GTT and Hibernia Networks, which was subsequently acquired by GTT.

"Joe brings exactly the right mindset, skills and experience to the table that we need to scale and grow," said Michael Pappis, Co-Founder and CEO of Veritas Prime. "We started the year with strong momentum given the recent $31.5 million growth investment from Carrick Capital Partners. As businesses look to generate returns from BPaaS investments, I'm confident Joe will help take us to the next level."

Key Responsibilities and Background

His background and unique approach position Bellini for success in his new position with Veritas Prime. By working closely with leaders from across the organization, Bellini's key focus areas for this role include:

Creating consensus on how to drive growth and defining effective business models

Identifying key performance metrics

Centralizing relevant data to ensure transparency on progress toward goals

Streamlining and illuminating the lead-to-cash process

"As I explored the opportunity at Veritas Prime, I was immediately impressed with the company's exceptional culture and the leadership team's openness to new ideas," Bellini remarked. "The organization is in the perfect position of scalability, and the people truly care about growing the business and working together to drive great results. That's a rare thing."

About Veritas Prime

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Veritas Prime is a global SAP technology services firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Payroll, and SAP S/4HANA solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and client success, Veritas Prime helps organizations transform HR and finance operations through integrated technology and managed services. To learn more, visit veritasprime.com

