Joe Biden Tops "Naughtiest Person of 2023" List With Wife Jill Biden Placing Second

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden holds the top spot on Mark Kaye's Naughty List for 2023 with his wife Dr. Jill Biden coming in a distant second. The overall winner will receive 23 pounds of coal, courtesy of The Mark Kaye Show.

"There has been a ton of bad behavior this year," explains Kaye, "and we felt that Santa shouldn't have the final say. After all, we live in a democratic republic. Everyone's voice should be heard."

Naughty List 2023 Mark Kaye Sending 23 Pounds of Coal

The list, posted earlier this month at www.naughtylist2023.com, gives voters the chance to pick the naughtiest person of the year and offer a brief explanation as to why that person was chosen

A voter named Janet chose Jill Biden because she is "letting the swamp use her obviously demented husband to follow their orders and making him the joke of the world. It's elder abuse."

Cyndi chose Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because "He is single-handedly destroying The United States with his open borders."

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert received a vote from Heather for "Keeping Congress trashy in 2023."

The voting ends on Friday, December 22, 2023 when the winner will be announced and awarded the 23 pounds of coal. "At this point," explains Kaye, "Joe Biden's lead seems insurmountable. It's the best showing in any poll he's had all year. With the First Lady holding down second place, it seems that either way The White House will be getting a big, huge bag of coal this Christmas courtesy of the American public."

Contact: Mark Kaye 301-938-3044

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Mark Kaye Show