Joe Biden Tops "Naughtiest Person of 2023" List With Wife Jill Biden Placing Second

News provided by

The Mark Kaye Show

14 Dec, 2023, 09:32 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden holds the top spot on Mark Kaye's Naughty List for 2023 with his wife Dr. Jill Biden coming in a distant second. The overall winner will receive 23 pounds of coal, courtesy of The Mark Kaye Show.

"There has been a ton of bad behavior this year," explains Kaye, "and we felt that Santa shouldn't have the final say. After all, we live in a democratic republic. Everyone's voice should be heard."

Continue Reading
Naughty List 2023
Naughty List 2023
Mark Kaye Sending 23 Pounds of Coal
Mark Kaye Sending 23 Pounds of Coal

The list, posted earlier this month at www.naughtylist2023.com, gives voters the chance to pick the naughtiest person of the year and offer a brief explanation as to why that person was chosen

A voter named Janet chose Jill Biden because she is "letting the swamp use her obviously demented husband to follow their orders and making him the joke of the world. It's elder abuse."

Cyndi chose Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because "He is single-handedly destroying The United States with his open borders."

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert received a vote from Heather for "Keeping Congress trashy in 2023."

The voting ends on Friday, December 22, 2023 when the winner will be announced and awarded the 23 pounds of coal. "At this point," explains Kaye, "Joe Biden's lead seems insurmountable. It's the best showing in any poll he's had all year. With the First Lady holding down second place, it seems that either way The White House will be getting a big, huge bag of coal this Christmas courtesy of the American public."

Contact: Mark Kaye 301-938-3044
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Mark Kaye Show

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.