JOE BOYLE APPOINTED TO ATRI BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has announced the appointment of Joe Boyle, UPS Corporate Transportation President, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Boyle was appointed by ATRI Chairman of the Board Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises Chairman and CEO.

As president of UPS Corporate Transportation, Joe leads the company's transportation operations for the U.S. with a special focus on continuing to build efficiencies, leveraging technology and streamlining the UPS network. Joe began his career in 1989 as a sorter in the Philadelphia Air Hub and was promoted to full-time supervisor in 1994. After experience in hub and preload operations in Metro Philadelphia, Joe was promoted in 1999 to air ramp load planning manager in the Philadelphia Air Hub.

Joe served as air hub sort manager and package business manager in Philadelphia before being promoted to hub division manager in Lawnside, New Jersey, in 2004. In 2005 Joe served as the package division manager in Metro Philadelphia until 2007 when he accepted an assignment in the South California District responsible for hub operations. The following year Joe became the district transportation operations manager, and was later named Central Plains district transportation operations manager in 2010 and Worldport district manager in 2015. In 2019 Joe was named the district manager for Ohio Valley district and then named district manager in transportation for air operations in 2020. In 2021, Joe was named district manager of the Central Zone.

Joe holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. He also attended the Executive Perspectives program at Emory University, the Leadership and Strategic Impact Program at Dartmouth College, and the Interpersonal Dynamics Program at Stanford University.

"UPS has been a long-time supporter of ATRI's research and we are excited to have Joe join our Board," said ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster. "ATRI benefits from a very engaged Board of Directors and we look forward to working with Joe."

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

