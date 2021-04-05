Joe Bufano Joins Revecore's Business Development Team

"We are excited and fortunate to have Joe join our business development team" Tweet this

Bufano brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in revenue cycle operations, cultivating strong client relationships with leading healthcare providers nationally. In his role at Revecore, Bufano joins a team which already includes Veronica Modricker, Mike Dills, Kellie Hooper, Steve Hansen and Kevin Wert and will be responsible for driving growth and expansion for Revecore's Complex Claims and Revenue Integrity solutions in 12 states.

"I am thrilled to join the Revecore team," said Bufano. "It's not often you get the opportunity to work for a company as credentialed as Revecore with it's top ranked KLAS and HFMA Peer Reviewed solutions. I'm excited to expand the Revecore footprint across the country and work along side such dedicated customer-centric professionals."

Bufano brings nearly 30 years of business development and leadership experience in healthcare to Revecore. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Business Development of Aergo Solutions and has held several senior level positions in well-respected healthcare revenue cycle firms.

For more information on Revecore, please visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Revecore

Revecore, is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayments, denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. With over 700 employees, we serve nearly 600 hospitals across the country. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being #1 Ranked in Complex Claims by KLAS, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.

SOURCE Revecore

Related Links

www.revecore.com

