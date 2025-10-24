JOE BUTLER NAMED TRANSPORTATION ENERGY INSTITUTE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Energy Institute (TEI) is pleased to announce that Joe Butler has been elected to serve as the Institute's Chairman of the Board. The TEI Board of Directors elected Butler, senior director of fuel supply for Pilot Company (Pilot), on October 2, 2025. Butler succeeds Ron Sabia, who served as Chairman since May 2019.

"It is an honor to be nominated to serve as chairman of the Transportation Energy Institute's Board," Butler said following the election. "Many thanks to my predecessor, Ron Sabia, for his many years of service. To me, TEI is a collection of energy voices providing unbiased and peer-reviewed research to address the dynamic challenges faced in the transportation industry, and my hope is to continue to drive the organization towards being the 'go-to' by decision makers at all levels as a thought collaborator and independent research provider, helping to find the best solutions."

"After nearly seven rewarding years serving as Chairman of the Transportation Energy Institute, the time is right for me to step down from the role," Sabia said. "I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished. TEI has grown into the leading and most trusted voice in advancing forward-thinking energy solutions for the market through its peer-reviewed research and commitment to non-advocacy. As the Institute enters its next chapter under the leadership of Joe Butler, I am confident that it will continue to thrive and I look forward to seeing the continued impact of its work in shaping the future of the energy market."

In his position, Butler oversees the supply of over 10 billion gallons of fuel annually across Pilot's retail and wholesale network. This experience provides him with a valuable perspective that will benefit TEI as he leads the Institute's pursuit to reduce transportation-related emissions while preserving access to reliable and affordable transportation energy for all consumers.

"We are thrilled to have Joe serve as our Board's Chairman," states TEI Executive Director, John Eichberger. "His expertise and leadership in the industry, plus his many years as a member of our Board of Advisors, position Joe as the perfect person to sit at the helm of our Board. We're looking forward to his ongoing thought leadership and collaboration in all of TEI's efforts."

"We also express our deep gratitude to Ron Sabia for leading this organization for nearly seven years," Eichberger continued. "A founding member of the Board of Directors, Ron has helped guide the growth of this organization since its inception, and his dedication and service have left an indelible imprint on what TEI has become."

