Joe Camberato Named CEO of National Business Capital & Services

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital & Services, the nation's leading FinTech lending marketplace which streamlines the application and approval process for small business owners, today named Joe Camberato CEO. He succeeds James Webster, who has exited the company to pursue new endeavors.

(PRNewsfoto/National Business Capital & Services)

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 crisis has crippled small businesses across America. Not only are business owners challenged with the overwhelming stress of meeting near-term financing demands simply to survive, but they are also tasked with re-imagining how to best position their businesses for growth in the post pandemic 'new normal'.

"Through booming and challenging times, National's priority has always been to serve as the go-to source for small businesses to find competitive financing options , revenue-generating services and consultative support to help them at every step of their growth journey," said Camberato.

"When it comes to small business loan approvals, banks are highly conservative, tending to lend an umbrella when the sun is shining. With COVID-19, the sun is not shining. We recognize how crucial it is to provide access to competitive financing options to help businesses survive, but they also desperately need help to rebuild and grow."

In a recent survey of small to mid-sized businesses by CBIZ, over half (51%) of respondents reported a significant decrease in sales due to the pandemic. Smaller businesses have been disproportionately impacted, with nearly half of businesses with 1-4 employees reporting a significant or severe impact, and 37% of businesses with 20-49 employees noting a significant or severe impact.

In taking reins as CEO, Camberato is steadfastly committed to National's vision to Innovate the Way Entrepreneurs Grow by offering essential resources beyond just financing. His plans include enhanced business growth consulting and coaching offerings, which he anticipates will be a dire post-pandemic need, but is currently a significant gap across the competitive landscape.

Michael Gerber, a mega bestseller who was named "The World's #1 Small Business Guru" by Inc. Magazine, commended National's efforts toward empowering small business owners by providing streamlined access to capital, among other game-changing resources.

"I've admired Joe since the day we met. He shares my mission to transform the state of small business and has unmatched knowledge of small business lending practices. His personal success building a scalable business, and passion for helping entrepreneurs and small business owners invest their efforts in the right areas to create sustainable, growth-oriented companies have been invaluable as we work together to co-author our new book," says Gerber.

Gerber is currently collaborating with Camberato to write "The E-Myth Money Book", which will educate small business owners about the various avenues they can take to obtain and successfully utilize small business financing while growing their businesses.

As one of National's original founders and previous President, Camberato spearheaded significant technological innovations, implemented process enhancements, and helped build an amazing company culture on his mission to simplify the previously laborious business financing process for small business owners, securing over $1 billion in financing in the process.

Now, business owners can apply in one simple place and securely connect their bank accounts to receive tailored financing options in minutes, with funding following in as little as a few hours.

Beyond streamlined technology and processes, Camberato credits National's success to its award-winning team and applauds their role in helping business owners get back to business amid the pandemic.

"By taking the time to understand business owner challenges or opportunities, our amazing team has established the National brand as a trusted source of capital and counsel. I couldn't be prouder of my team's dedication to helping small business owners, but also for their significant role in helping our clients overcome the COVID-19 crisis and get back to business. They rally behind our mission to be the trusted resource business owners turn to for financing, revenue-generating services, and business coaching and will play a pivotal role as we add new offerings to help businesses not only survive but thrive and grow."

Camberato regularly shares his insights about FinTech lending, access to capital and small business growth strategies through his seat on the Forbes Finance Council and his YouTube channel, GrowByJoe . He is also an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and is actively involved in giving back, locally and nationally.

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL & SERVICES

National Business Capital & Services is the #1 FinTech marketplace offering small business loans and services. Harnessing the power of smart technology and even smarter people, we've streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date.

Our expert Business Financing Advisors work within our 75+ Lender Marketplace in real time to give you easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit, as well as a full suite of revenue-driving business services. We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time. For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

CONTACT:

Matt Carrigan

[email protected] | www.National.biz

National Business Capital & Services

1 Corporate Dr, Suite 202, Bohemia NY 11716

Toll Free: (877) 482-3008 | Fax: (631) 446-6016

SOURCE National Business Capital & Services

Related Links

https://www.national.biz

