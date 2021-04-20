Joe Collins Calls for the Arrest of Maxine Waters

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional candidate Joe Collins called for the immediate removal and arrest of Congresswoman Maxine Waters. This followed Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill's declaration that Waters' recent comments could lead to the overturn of the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Joe Collins is calling for the arrest of US Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Collins said, "It looks like Maxine Waters is using her political power to influence decisions in court cases. This is why I'm urging Congress to do their job and uphold the oath they took and remove Maxine from office. She should also be arrested immediately under US 18 U.S.C. 2101 - Riots for inciting a riot in another state. "

"Politicians are not above the law and we need to start holding these people accountable for their actions. In 2020 we flipped over forty thousand votes in the district, so we need the American people to support our campaign to remove and replace her in 2022 if Congress won't do it," Collins continued.

Joe Collins, who is Maxine Waters' Republican opponent for California's 43rd Congressional district, is joined by other prominent Republicans calling for the immediate removal of Maxine Waters, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Collins made his statement just hours after Judge Cahill, the judge overseeing the trial, told the Defense's attorney, "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned." The judge added, "I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so...in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect a coequal branch of government."

Cahill was speaking about Waters' recent trip to Brooklyn Hill, MN, where she told protesters to "stay in the streets" and "get more confrontational" depending on the outcome of the Chauvin trial. Joe Collins had already commented on Waters' statements earlier in the week, saying, "Maxine should be ashamed of herself. Inciting violence in an already emotionally torn city."

Collins also fired back at Maxine Waters on FOX and Friends on Monday morning, telling the show that Maxine is a "complete disgrace to the United States and South LA" and calling for her immediate removal from office.

The decorated Navy veteran grew up in Waters' district in South Los Angeles. His district saw a 33% increase in murders between 2019 and 2020 and a 150% increase during the first 30 days of 2021 alone.

Joe Collins has made it a key point of his campaign to reduce incidents of police violence through practical solutions such as more police training and removing legislators and city officials who have failed to fix long-standing issues in urban communities.

In 2020, Joe Collins challenged Maxine Waters for California's 43rd Congressional District. Collins managed to receive nearly double the votes of any Republican in the history of the district and out fundraised Waters 5-to-1. Collins has already filed to run in California's 43rd Congressional district again in 2022. Collins' platform consists of ending homelessness, bringing quality jobs and housing back to the community, creating paths for families to create generational wealth, significantly improving the education system, and reducing crime through border security and police reform.

