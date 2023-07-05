Joe Conaghan, PhD, HCLD, Named CCRM Fertility's Director of Science and Training

Esteemed embryologist and lab director to support leading fertility network's West Coast laboratory operations and advancements  

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, has named Joe Conaghan, PhD, HCLD, as the director of science and education. An internationally recognized embryologist, Dr. Conaghan is a board-certified high-complexity clinical laboratory director in the disciplines of embryology and andrology. In his new role at CCRM Fertility, he will be responsible for overseeing the network's West Coast lab operations; leading informative internal lab training initiatives to support embryologists' continuing education; and helping manage network research and presentations internally and for industry initiatives.

Since its founding in 1987, CCRM Fertility continues to provide the most advanced fertility research and treatments, consistently invests in leading technologies and achieves some of the highest in vitro fertilization (IVF) live birth rates in the U.S. CCRM Fertility labs are state-of-the-art facilities with every aspect designed to maximize your chances of having a healthy baby, therefore enabling world-class care and successful outcomes.

"Dr. Conaghan's passion for innovation and quality improvements, as well as his high standards for culturing and vitrifying embryos, are a tremendous asset to CCRM Fertility," said CCRM Fertility Chief Laboratory Officer and President of Lab Operation, Jason Swain. "His clinical background along with his commitment to mentorship and teaching, will be instrumental to our ability to help even more individuals and families navigate their path to parenthood and achieve their family planning goals."

Dr. Conaghan has over 35 years of experience in human embryology, as an IVF laboratory director and teacher, and known for his studies on embryo culture and metabolism. After earning his Ph.D. in human embryology from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School at the University of London in 1994, he trained in embryology and andrology at Hammersmith Hospital in London. Dr. Conaghan then went on to oversee numerous embryology lab facilities in the U.S., including the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) IVF Program, and the Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco where he held the role of laboratory director from 1999 until 2022. Dr. Conaghan has been a faculty lecturer in Reproductive Technologies at San Francisco State University since 2002, where he continues to inspire the next generation of embryologists.

"It's an honor to have a hand in elevating CCRM Fertility's cutting-edge lab operations," said Dr. Conaghan. "CCRM Fertility is known globally for its exceptional labs and leading success rates. I'm excited to work closely with CCRM Fertility's dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and genetic scientists, to help continue to set the gold standard in fertility care and treatment in order to deliver consistent, successful results for patients."

To learn more about CCRM Fertility, please visit ccrmivf.com/.

About CCRM Fertility
CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft over 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com

