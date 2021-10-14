Joe Covey and Matthew Davidge Sell Med School Tutors to Blueprint Test Prep

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs Joe Covey and Matthew Davidge today announced the sale of Med School Tutors to Blueprint Test Prep, a portfolio company of New Harbor Capital.

Founded in 2006, Med School Tutors has tutored thousands of students for the USMLE, COMLEX, Shelf Exams, and medical coursework. The company also offers admissions and residency advisement, in addition to consulting services for medical schools. Covey and Davidge bought Med School Tutors in 2019.



"Joining Blueprint is a natural fit for Med School Tutors," said Joe Covey, former Med School Tutors CEO. "Blueprint will take Med School Tutors to the next level in helping aspiring physicians on their journey."

Joe and Matthew have acquired six companies since 2008 and sold five of those companies over the past 13 years. These include the Mag Rack TV network acquired from Cablevision in 2008, Concert TV acquired in 2009, The Patient Channel and the Newborn Channel TV Networks acquired from NBC in 2010, Logicare acquired in 2013 and Med School Tutors acquired in 2019.

Davidge and Covey plan to focus on new opportunities in television and healthcare, businesses that entertain or improve the quality of life and health.

"We love looking for "diamonds in the rough," said Matthew Davidge. "It is exciting to find, acquire and grow new businesses and we plan to do just that for the next ten years."

About Joe Covey and Matthew Davidge

Joe Covey, based in New York City, continues to invest in and mentor entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Matthew Davidge, based in New York City, continues to run Bluestream Health, a telemedicine company, and Roseland Broadcasting, a TV station group.

