Joe DeGano Redefines Motocross Training with Mental Performance Coaching Programs

BOISE, Idaho, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive landscape, achieving peak performance in motocross racing is no longer just desirable, but essential. Joe DeGano, founder and lead coach of MX Coach, is redefining motocross training with their groundbreaking Mental Performance Coaching Programs.

Through innovative and immersive online live interactive video coaching, MX Coach offers a transformative experience for racers. The Vision to Action program introduces racers to the power of visualization and performance imagery, enabling them to realize breakthroughs in their performance in a short amount of time.

The Mental Performance Coaching program takes a deep dive into the world of mental coaching and aims to remove self-limiting constraints and beliefs, providing racers with the ability to access flow states and attain a new level of performance at will.

The flagship program, Being A Champion, goes even further by transforming a racer's view of self, racing, and what is possible. This goal is to have racers not only learn about what it means to be a champion, but learn to embody the actions and ways of being a champion reliably and effectively.

"At MX Coach, we believe that greatness lies within each and every one of us," says DeGano. "Our mission is to unlock that potential and empower individuals to achieve the unimaginable. With our Online Mental Performance Coaching Programs, we're committed to guiding and coaching our clients towards success, one breakthrough at a time."

With intensive programs ranging from four to 12 weekly live coaching sessions, participants have the opportunity to build on each phase of Mental Coaching and discover the power of each factor. By integrating these newfound skills into their race program, racers become clear and present to their ultimate intentions, allowing them to act on those intentions free from any encumbrances of the mind.

Deviating from traditional online courses, Joe DeGano's programs offer a unique live video conferencing experience. Participants have the opportunity to engage directly with Joe DeGano in a small group setting, ensuring personalized interaction and discoveries for every individual.

MX Coach's Mental Performance Coaching is not a trick or gimmick, but a practiced skill. It goes beyond positive thinking, avoiding pressure, willpower, and controlling the mind. Instead, these programs take racers beyond the mind to discover a new view that opens up access to the World of High Performance.

What sets MX Coach's programs apart is not only their effectiveness but also their accessibility. By offering live coaching sessions online, participants can benefit from world-class expertise from anywhere, making Mental Performance Coaching convenient and achievable for all.

Don't let mental barriers hold you back from reaching your full potential. Join MX Coach's Live Online Mental Performance Coaching Programs today and embark on a transformative journey towards unimaginable success.

For more information about their Mental Performance Coaching Programs, please visit https://www.mxcoach.com/upcoming-events .

About MX Coach

MX Coach is a leading provider of professional motocross coaching and training, with a primary focus on the mental aspects of high performance. Founded in 2001 by Joe DeGano, MX Coach is dedicated to providing access to world-class coaching and training to motocross competitors worldwide. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, MX Coach continues to redefine motocross training through their innovative coaching approach.

About Joe DeGano

Joe DeGano is a leading expert in transformational coaching, specializing in mental performance optimization for individuals and teams. With a unique ontological approach and a track record of delivering outstanding results, Joe is dedicated to helping clients unlock their true potential and achieve unprecedented success in every aspect of their lives.

Contact Information

Name: Joe DeGano

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 208-841-9655

SOURCE Joe DeGano