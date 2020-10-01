Joe DeSantis Joins Capital Alliance Corp

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alliance Corp., the Dallas office of Oaklins International Inc., announced today that Joseph A. DeSantis has been named managing director and practice leader. DeSantis will direct the firm's healthcare practice, with an initial emphasis on opportunities for ambulatory surgery centers.

The addition of DeSantis marks the third investment banker to join Capital Alliance in 2020.

Capital Alliance provides conflict-free, expert strategic consulting and independent M&A advice, with sought-after negotiating expertise in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, human resources, construction & engineering, energy and others.

DeSantis comes to Capital Alliance with over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and M&A for the healthcare and insurance sectors.

He was most recently director of financial planning and analysis at Tenet Healthcare, where he coordinated annual business planning. Before joining Tenet, he was with Aetna in positions of increasing responsibility. As director of corporate development, DeSantis led the M&A process for a $535 million acquisition. His career includes analyzing, negotiating and executing divestitures and acquisitions.

DeSantis holds a master's degree in business administration from Cornell University and a bachelor of science degree in physics from the United States Naval Academy. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviator and completed his naval service as a visiting lecturer in the Naval Reserve Officer Training unit at Cornell.

"Joe is a seasoned professional with deep expertise in healthcare finance," said Bryan Livingston, managing partner and chief executive officer of Capital Alliance. "Joe expands our ability to serve healthcare clients, particularly owners of ambulatory surgical centers who are seeking strategic partnerships.

"With Joe's addition to the staff, and the hiring of Ty Rose and Russ Tolander earlier this year, Capital Alliance is well-staffed to assist clients in segments that we know well and that are quickly recovering from the coronavirus recession."

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including healthcare, construction & engineering, human resource management, technology, energy and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For over three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins International, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

