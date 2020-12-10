Joe Fox Joins CopperPoint to Lead Pay as You Go

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced Joe Fox has joined the company as Vice President, Pay as You Go.

Joe will be responsible for developing and implementing a new premium payment process for CopperPoint's workers' compensation business: Pay as You Go. Joe is a seasoned insurance executive with more than 25 years of experience in the property and casualty industry. He is a nationally recognized expert in workers' compensation Pay as You Go operations.

"Joe's extensive background in Pay as You Go operations is ideally suited for CopperPoint as we develop and implement a Pay as You Go product for our insureds," said Scott Shader, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "The Pay as You Go product has become a critical industry capability exceeding $1 billion premium and is growing rapidly. We look forward to Joe's leadership and expertise as he partners with our agents and brokers to develop and launch this exciting new product line across our core 10-state western footprint."

Throughout his career, Joe has successfully launched Pay as You Go solutions for several national insurance providers. He developed the industry's first Pay as You Go program at The Hartford. He has also held leadership positions at The St. Paul Companies and Travelers with his most recent role as Vice President, Small Commercial. At Travelers, Joe was responsible for the design and integration of the company's agency platform, providing Pay as You Go capabilities to all agents and customers.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

