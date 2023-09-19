JOE GALLAGHER TO OVERSEE FIRST-EVER MIKE TYSON BOXING GYM IN RIYADH

News provided by

Riyadh Season

19 Sep, 2023, 17:49 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the Head of Riyadh Season, announced today an agreement with award-winning boxing trainer Joe Gallagher to oversee the first-ever Mike Tyson Boxing Gym. The state-of-the-art facility will be built in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi, as part of the Riyadh Season festival. Riyadh Season will play host to the "Battle of the Baddest", a WBC event, between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 28.

"Entertainment is a universal language, transcending typical barriers that stand in the way of unity by bringing people together around a shared experience and form of art," said His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. "That's why we've made boxing such an integral part of Riyadh Season, and it's why we're proud to partner with Joe Gallagher on this unmatched opportunity."

Riyadh Season signed the agreement with Gallagher as part of its continued investment in boxing and entertainment in the Kingdom. Gallagher will be responsible for managing and overseeing the first-ever Mike Tyson Boxing Gym in the world, due to open next month, which is geared towards discovering, developing and training the next generation of boxers. The gym will include inputs and visits from Mike Tyson. As part of this agreement, Gallagher will also be responsible for the training and development of local Saudi teenage boxing prospect Mohammad Al-Akl.

Gallagher said: "It is great to be involved in such an exciting project in a growing market, where boxing is really taking off. The fact that Saudi Arabia has attracted such huge names as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to fight in Riyadh and has worked with Mike Tyson to create the first gym with his name attached to it shows the commitment in putting Saudi Arabia among some of the top nations in terms of hosting events and building world-class facilities."

Gallagher has a rich history having produced a string of British and World champions from the UK, including Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg, Natasha Jonas, Liam Smith, Callum Smith and Paul Butler. He is a two-time winner of the UK Boxing News Trainer of the Year, including being the first-ever winner in 2015, and was also the first UK-born trainer to be named USA Ring Magazine World Trainer of the Year in 2015.

About Riyadh Season:

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events. In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and an historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

SOURCE Riyadh Season

Also from this source

MIKE TYSON TO TRAIN FRANCIS NGANNOU FOR 'BADDEST MAN ON THE PLANET' CLASH WITH TYSON FURY IN RIYADH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.