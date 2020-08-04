Joe Grogan, Former White House Domestic Policy Director, Joins Verde Technologies, Inc. Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde® Technologies, Inc., maker of Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System today welcomed Joe Grogan, former Assistant to President Donald J. Trump and director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Grogan intends to help Americans understand the Deterra System drug disposal technology as a solution to the addiction epidemic – and ultimately deploy it as a first option to rid the country of unused prescription or over-the-counter medications.

Grogan will advise Deterra System stakeholders, customers and community partners alongside board members, Hon. Mary Bono (member of Congress-Ret.), Major General Barrye Price PhD. (USA Ret., CADCA), Edward Reno and David Cremons. He will inform on effective solutions to the addiction crisis based on his 20 years' experience in public health in multiple administrations, recommending a broad, comprehensive approach for fighting addiction and urging collaboration at every level between law enforcement, health and mental health facilities, government institutions and the private sector to adopt policies to keep excess opioids and other drugs from falling into the wrong hands, or contaminating our environment.

"In my career, I've met countless families who were devastated by the opioid epidemic and working with Deterra System allows me to continue to contribute to the fight against addiction and overdose," said Joe Grogan, former White House Director of Domestic Policy. "While treatment is essential, we must do everything we can to prevent drug abuse from happening in the first place. Drug disposal is a simple, common sense solution that has a real impact in saving families from the heartbreak of addiction and overdose."

In his role at the White House, Grogan helped ensure the opioid addiction and overdose epidemic remained a Presidential priority. He advocated for the largest ever budget increase to combat addiction in the U.S., implemented policies in Medicare and Medicaid and created public health programs to discourage overprescribing and ensure repercussions for doctors who did so.

"We are fortunate for the opportunity to learn from Joe's experiences and tap into his knowledge and connections to help drive Deterra forward and continue to make a large impact in reducing drug abuse, diversion, overdose and death," said Jason Sundby, Board Chair & CEO of Verde Technologies, Inc. "While the nation struggles against COVID-19 we can't lose sight of the other pressing public issues that threaten us. There is no greater threat to American society than opioid addiction and overdose."

