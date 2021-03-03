Joe Ingles to be Grand Marshal of Alsco Uniforms 300 Race

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms has selected Utah Jazz star forward Joe Ingles to be the grand marshal of the upcoming Alsco Uniforms 300. The Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alsco Uniforms is the official uniform provider of Vivint Arena employees and a proud sponsor of the Utah Jazz.

"We're thrilled to have Joe Ingles representing Alsco Uniforms and the great state of Utah as our grand marshal for this upcoming primary sponsorship race. Joe is a great basketball player and such a prominent figure in the community, so to say we're excited about this opportunity is an understatement," said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco.

"I couldn't be more excited to serve as grand marshal for Alsco Uniforms, a big partner of the Utah Jazz, and to support their efforts in the NASCAR community," said Ingles. The Alsco Uniforms 300 and Ingles' command for drivers to start their engines will air on Fox Sports 1.

Alsco Uniforms has been headquartered in Salt Lake City since 1895. With three laundry processing facilities in Utah, Alsco provides uniform, linen, floor mat, first aid and restroom supplies to businesses along the Wasatch Front.

About Alsco

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry's best kept secret.

