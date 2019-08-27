Joe Johnson Named BIG3 MVP And Lisa Leslie Takes Home Coach Of The Year Honors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league, announced two basketball legends have won the top two individual awards of the season with Joe Johnson claiming league Most Valuable Player and Lisa Leslie being named Coach of the Year. Leslie and Johnson will lead Triplets against Killer 3's in the BIG3 Championship Game this Sunday, September 1st at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In Joe Johnson's first season in BIG3, he dominated most statistical categories leading the league in points (175), assists (31), total field goals (63), and 4-pointers (4). Additionally, he finished second in steals (9), third in rebounds (60), and third in 3-pointers (16). His 175 points is already a single-season BIG3 record.

After an illustrious Hall of Fame career with four Olympic Gold Medals, two WNBA titles, and three WNBA MVP awards, Lisa Leslie has added BIG3 Coach of the Year to her list accolades in just her first season on the bench. Leslie led Triplets to a sterling 7-1 record and first place regular season before defeating 3 Headed Monsters in the postseason to earn a berth in the title game. Lisa is the second consecutive female Coach of the Year after Powers' Nancy Lieberman took home the honors last season.

"BIG3 is proud and humbled to have such legendary basketball players as part of the league. Lisa and Joe have put in the work each and every day this season and the results speak for themselves," said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "Now we can't wait to see if they take home the biggest prize against Killer 3's on Sunday."

The Championship Game will be broadcast live on CBS at 3pm ET, and for additional information on BIG3's Championship Game, please visit https://big3.com/.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball, and incredible fan experiences.

