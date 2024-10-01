Joe Jonas teams with PlanetPlay to address environmental challenges using the power of video games

Starting today, Tuesday October 1st 2024, dozens of smash hit games are launching exclusive characters, skins, badges and other items featuring Joe for players to download, with all proceeds invested into fully certified sustainability projects by PlanetPlay's eco-donate platform, including reforestation, renewable energy, and ocean cleanups.

Joe Jonas is thrilled to be MGTM's latest 'Star of the Month,' supported by a massive social media campaign, inspiring gamers worldwide to 'Make Green Moves'. He joins Hollywood icon David 'The Hoff' Hasselhoff, who was July's Star of the Month, as part of the MGTM community.

Watch this exclusive video message from Joe, explaining how MGTM works and why he's backing the initiative.

Among the games featuring Joe Jonas green DLC as part of October's MGTM are Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Bowling Club (Boombit), Car Driving School (Boombit), Darts Club (Boombit), Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games), Hunt Royale (Boombit), Love & Pies (Trailmix), Nitro Nation (CM Games), Peridot (Niantic), Piper Pet Cafe (Tripledot), Runescape (Jagex), Solitaire (Tripledot), Subway Surfers (SYBO), Text Express (Kwalee), The Great Ocean (Actrio), Tile Dynasty (Tripledot), Top Drives (Hutch), Triple Tile (Tripledot) and Woodoku (Tripledot).

Google is also supporting the innovative MGTM movement with a dedicated page on the GooglePlay app store, featuring an overview of the mission, a showcase of videos, and all participating games.

For a full list of MGTM games & partners click here .

These games collectively have over 36 million daily players1, have been played over 4 billion times2, and have an estimated 400m monthly active users.

All gamers need to do to get involved in MGTM is harness their #PassiveActivism, by continuing to play the games they love to contribute to amazing sustainability causes – all supported by Joe Jonas!

These causes include the Hongera Project , which helps families in Kenya improve their living conditions by manufacturing and distributing clean cookstoves, and the WAI Wanaka water conservation project in New Zealand.

PlanetPlay is a not-for-profit platform that empowers gamers worldwide to contribute to environmental action through in-game purchases and gameplay with affiliated game studios. Alongside the pioneering eco-conscious games marketplace, it is also a movement designed to inspire, educate, and mobilise players to support our planet and its rich diversity of life.

For more information about PlanetPlay and Make Green Tuesday Moves, click here .

To download Joe Jonas x Make Green Tuesday Moves media assets, click here .

Joe Jonas said: "Helping our planet is something I really care about, and the best part is we can all do that while playing games as part of PlanetPlay's Make Green Tuesday Moves initiative. PlanetPlay makes sustainability fun and rewarding, so what are you waiting for? Let's make a difference together."

Rhea Loucas, CEO at PlanetPlay, said: "We're thrilled to have Joe Jonas join the Make Green Tuesday Moves family! His passion for the environment and immense popularity with gamers will be a huge boost to our mission of empowering players to make a real difference. By joining MGTM, Joe is sending a clear message that games can be a powerful force for good. We encourage all gamers to download Joe's exclusive content and join the movement – together we can use the power of play to create a more sustainable future for our planet."

Follow PlanetPlay on Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | #MakeGreenTuesdayMoves

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1 Business of Apps - https://www.businessofapps.com/data/subway-surfers-statistics/

2 PocketGamer.biz - https://www.pocketgamer.biz/news/81112/subway-surfers-hits-4bn-downloads/

About Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, song-writer and actor. Joe is the front man of the multi platinum group 'DNCE' with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo on guitar. DNCE initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single "Cake By The Ocean" back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as "one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio." They also won "Best New Artist at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marked their momentous return as they teamed up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem "Dancing Feet." With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now. He is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The Grammy-nominated band made an explosive return in 2019with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus and have garnered a bevy of awards and accolades. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles "Waffle House" and "Wings." In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off "The Tour" with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium last summer. "The Tour" includes stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. In July 2024, Joe released his latest single, "Work It Out," ahead of his eagerly awaited solo album, 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'.

About PlanetPlay

PlanetPlay is a not-for-profit platform that empowers gamers worldwide to contribute to environmental action through in-game purchases and gameplay with our affiliated game studios. Alongside the pioneering eco-conscious games marketplace, it is also a movement designed to inspire, educate, and mobilise players to support our planet and its rich diversity of life. We are dedicated to unlocking the potential of green initiatives powered by gamers. With its vast reach and influence, the gaming industry has immense potential to drive positive environmental impacts. In our first year, we have driven over $2.2 million in funding for environmental and nature projects. By partnering with forward-thinking game studios, PlanetPlay is on the front line of the fight against the environmental crisis and continuously developing and launching new initiatives to make a significant impact. For more information, visit www.planetplay.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519213/PlanetPlay.jpg

SOURCE PlanetPlay