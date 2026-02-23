Joe Kiani Appointed Chairman of SMSbiotech to Accelerate Growth and Advance Regenerative Cell Therapy Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSbiotech, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company advancing novel cell-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Joe Kiani as Chairman of the Board of Directors. An early supporter of the company, Kiani brings deep healthcare leadership experience and strategic insight that will support SMSbiotech's next phase of clinical and commercial growth.

"Mr. Kiani, an early supporter of SMSbiotech, will bring invaluable expertise and strategic insight to help propel the company to the forefront of regenerative cell therapy," said Dr. Abdulkader Rahmo, President of SMSbiotech.

As Chairman, Kiani will work closely with the Board and executive leadership team to guide corporate strategy, clinical development priorities, and long-term value creation. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for SMSbiotech as the company builds on recent clinical momentum and prepares for expanded regulatory and commercialization efforts.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a time when the science is translating into real hope for patients," said Joe Kiani, Chairman of SMSbiotech. "What excites me most about SMSbiotech is not just the promise of regenerative medicine, but the possibility of meaningfully improving quality of life for people living with chronic and degenerative conditions. Advancements like these have the potential to move beyond managing symptoms and toward restoring function, dignity, and independence for patients around the world."

Over the past year, SMSbiotech has made significant progress across its regenerative medicine platform. The company successfully completed the first cohort in a Phase 1b clinical trial for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, demonstrating safety and encouraging early signs of efficacy. In parallel, SMSbiotech initiated several human pilot studies across multiple indications, with remarkable biological responses observed. Additional discoveries revealed successful interactions between SMS cells and other key cell types involved in tissue regeneration, expanding the therapeutic potential of the platform. To support ongoing and future clinical programs, the company also established a phase-appropriate cGMP biomanufacturing facility.

Looking ahead, SMSbiotech has set ambitious goals for 2026. The company plans to complete its Phase 1b COPD trial in Australia, obtain an Investigational New Drug approval in the United States, and advance into Phase 2 clinical development. SMSbiotech also intends to complete a Phase 1 study in osteoarthritis while continuing to explore additional therapeutic indications utilizing its proprietary SMS cell technology. In parallel, the company aims to generate early worldwide revenue by engaging a dedicated sales force to support its unique cell therapy platform.

Joe Kiani, founder of Masimo and its Chairman & CEO for nearly 36 years, is a recognized healthcare innovator and entrepreneur with a track record of scaling mission-driven organizations and advancing technologies that improve patient outcomes. As Chairman of SMSbiotech, he will help guide the company as it transitions from early clinical development toward broader clinical validation and commercialization.

About SMSBiotech

SMSbiotech is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to advancing breakthrough therapies that restore tissue function and transform patient care. Leveraging its proprietary Small Mobile Stem (SMS) cell technology, SMSbiotech is focused on developing novel treatments for COPD and other debilitating diseases.

