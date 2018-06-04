Joe Louis Barrow Jr. Joins CaddieNow Board of Directors

HAYMARKET, Va., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Louis Barrow Jr., one of golf's best-known advocates of youth development, is joining the board of directors for CaddieNow, America's leading on-demand caddie service and the workforce solution for caddie programs and hourly workers in the industry.

Golf industry titan joins CaddieNow board of directors

The son of boxing legend Joe Louis, Barrow's appointment to the CaddieNow board is effective immediately, the company announced today. He joins Sandy Cross, senior director of diversity and inclusion at PGA of America, as another visionary leader and trusted advisor lending their expertise to the CaddieNow executive team.

For 18 years, Barrow served as CEO of The First Tee, a nonprofit, youth development organization that introduces golf and its inherent values to young people. Under his leadership from 2000 to 2017, he initiated character-building programs that reached more than 15 million in all 50 states and three international locales. He led The First Tee's evolution from an access-to-the-game focus to a positive, youth development organization improving the lives of youngsters at more than 1,200 golf courses, 10,000 elementary schools and 1,300 youth-serving locations.

Barrow's career in business, marketing and public service spans more than 45 years. A long-time champion of mentoring youth and teaching them life skills and job preparedness, he's been involved with the American Junior Golf Association since 1999. He's also chair of the National Golf Foundation's board.

Founded in 2015, CaddieNow's mission is to bring caddies back to the game and engage the next generation in golf through employment. The company wants to grow the game through youth caddies and make them easily accessible to golfers of all skill levels at affordable prices.

"Joe Louis Barrow and CaddieNow share a vision to positively influence today's youth through the character and values learned by being a caddie," said Dave Cavossa, CaddieNow founder and CEO. "That shared interest made this partnership an easy decision for us. We're dedicated to providing the next generation with more job opportunities and increasing diversity in this game and industry."

Barrow said, "I am eager and excited to continue positively impacting America's youth as the newest member of the CaddieNow board. This company is focused on providing youth with opportunities to learn and earn through golf."

"Serving on this board gives me another avenue to push for young men and women to acquire important life lessons and apply them in real-life situations as part of the workforce," Barrow said. "They get to do this while being physically active and meeting great influencers. Put that all together and this has lasting, positive effects on them and their communities."

CaddieNow's on-demand platform pairs golfers with caddies who have the flexibility to meet at the player's preferred time and place. The service has gained popularity because it's easy for golfers to book caddies, for caddies to find work and courses with or without existing caddie programs to offer caddies at minimal costs. CaddieNow works with each course, public or private, on an individual basis to ensure the best possible program.

