Joe Marks of Carnegie Mellon University Joins the Augmedix Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Augmedix announced that Joe Marks, Executive Director of the Center for Machine Learning & Health at Carnegie Mellon University, has joined the Augmedix team as the newest board of directors member.

Marks brings to Augmedix extensive experience across such disciplines as artificial intelligence and human-in-the-loop automation—integral components of Augmedix's broad, ongoing mission to better enable clinical excellence through technological innovation.

"Augmedix is aggressively pursuing automation innovation in medical note documentation, data aggregation, and analysis," said Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer at Augmedix. "Joe Marks has an established record of pushing technical boundaries of artificial intelligence and machine learning, particularly within health care. We're delighted to have someone of Joe's stature join our team and apply his unique expertise to enhance our efforts in this area."

Marks holds degrees in Applied Mathematics & Computer Science from Harvard University. He has run the highly acclaimed research labs at both Mitsubishi Electric and The Walt Disney Company, each with annual budgets exceeding $100M. He has worked on DARPA-sponsored research projects for the US government, co-founded two start-ups, and has served as an advisor and consultant to the American Medical Association—all in addition to his current work at Carnegie Mellon. At Augmedix, Marks' official title will be Independent Director.

"Augmedix is in a unique position to lead in the development of realistic and scalable hybrid AI systems for EHR data entry," said Marks. "That's a worthy goal."

Augmedix turns natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation, in real-time, so that clinicians can focus on what matters most–patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary natural-language-processing technology and medical documentation expert teams.

