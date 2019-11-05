Joe Martin, Ryan Templeton And Darren Wenzel Among Names Behind Art On Display At SEMA 2019
Proceeds from the sale to benefit the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund in partnership with Larsen Motorsports and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
Nov 05, 2019, 13:18 ET
CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five pieces of art are on display in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Booth No. 10839 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at The SEMA Show this year. The display is in celebration of the painter – refinishers, pinstripe artists and airbrushers. Artwork by Steve Gibson, Joe Martin, Ryan Templeton, Darren Wenzel among others will be sold to the highest bidder via silent auction with all proceeds supporting the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund created by Larsen Motorsports in partnership with Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.
"We're honored to be able to work with these painters throughout the year, and we're even more honored to share some of their best work with the world on the industry's biggest stage," says Rob Mowson, Vice President, Marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division.
The artists behind the 35 masterpieces – ranging in size from 9-ft by 6-ft to 18-inches by 30-inches – in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth are:
|
Last Name
|
Artist
|
Shop Name
|
City
|
State
|
Bershadska
|
Iryna Bershadska
|
Kustom Paint by Cosmo
|
Solana Beach
|
CA
|
Collard
|
Robert "NUB" Collard
|
NUB Grafix
|
Walden
|
NY
|
Culver
|
Josh Culver
|
Culver Customs
|
Louisville
|
KY
|
Curry
|
Nathan Curry
|
Curry's Inc.
|
Nixa
|
MO
|
De Leon
|
Sammy De Leon
|
Sammy De Leon Artworx
|
Fairfield
|
CA
|
Evans
|
Ryan Evans
|
Count's Kustoms
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
Gibbs
|
Ron Gibbs
|
N/A
|
Berlington
|
ON CA
|
Gibson
|
Steve Gibson
|
AIR OIL & LEAD
|
Ocean City
|
NJ
|
Gonzalez
|
Juan "Munch" Gonzalez
|
Paint by Munch
|
Newton
|
NJ
|
Henry
|
Mike Henry
|
Count's Kustoms
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
Hess
|
Travis "Tuki" Hess
|
Bucky's LTD
|
Martinsburg
|
WV
|
Hetzler
|
Jim Hetzler
|
Hetz Studio
|
Muscatine
|
IA
|
Hudson
|
Jace Hudon
|
The Fast Life Garage
|
Red Oak
|
TX
|
Lavallee
|
Mike Lavallee
|
Killer Paint Airbrush Studio
|
Snohomish
|
WA
|
Learn
|
Mike Learn
|
Mike Learn Creations
|
Lafayette
|
CO
|
Martin
|
Chad Martin
|
Chad's Custom Dreams
|
Saluda
|
SC
|
Martin
|
Joe Martin
|
Martin Bros. Customs
|
Johnson City
|
TX
|
Mayberry
|
Jen Mayberry
|
Fav Airbursh Girl
|
Ocean City
|
NJ
|
MacKay
|
Scott McKay
|
Thin Air GraFx
|
Merrimac
|
MA
|
Nichols
|
Justin Nichols
|
Nichols Paint & Fab
|
Watseka
|
IL
|
Ponce
|
Javier "Shorty" Ponce
|
Shorty's Custom Paint
|
Cedar Hill
|
TX
|
Ramirez
|
Michael "Buck" Ramirez
|
Buckwild Brand
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Schultz
|
Taylor Schultz
|
Schultz Designz
|
Windsor
|
CA
|
Settles
|
Jerron Settles
|
Imagine That Customs
|
Harwood
|
MD
|
Soto
|
Javier Soto
|
Javier Designs
|
Hoboken
|
NJ
|
Speer
|
Lonny Speer
|
Count's Kustoms
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
Stull
|
Bill "Elvis" Stull
|
Kuzin's Kustoms Paint and Body
|
Custer
|
WI
|
Templeton
|
Ryan "Ryno" Templeton
|
Ryno Blasted
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
Thomas
|
Brittany Thomas
|
Bombshell Deluxe
|
Oxford
|
FL
|
Urman
|
Jeff Urman
|
Money Shot Design
|
Nokomis
|
FL
|
Vander Woude
|
Jason Vander Woude
|
NSD Paintwerks
|
Lynwood
|
IL
|
Vincent
|
Joe Vincent
|
Vincent Dezigns
|
Prairieville
|
LA
|
Wenzel
|
Darren Wenzel
|
West Coast Choppers
|
Austin
|
TX
|
Zaborowski
|
Gary "Boogie Man" Zaborowski
|
Boogie Man's Custom Creations
|
Riverview
|
MI
"These painters are internationally recognized. They are celebrated artists and most of them are instructors who share their knowledge and skill at the community college and technical trade school level," says Mowson. "Now they're sharing their best work with the hope that along with the other pieces, will raise enough funding to support students enrolling in automotive service and collision repair programs across the country."
Anyone can bid on these gallery-worthy pieces today through the close of The SEMA Show – Friday, November 8, 2019 5 p.m. EST. Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has dedicated the silent auction at SEMA to the memory of former LMS and Matrix Automotive Finishes® Jet Car Driver Katrina "Kat" Moller (of Sarasota, FL).
For more information, visit the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund.
About the Automotive Finishes Division of Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes manufactures and distributes a complete line of advanced technology paint and coating systems for automotive, aerospace and fleet refinishing industries. The Automotive Finishes division includes Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes® and Valspar® Automotive brands—Valspar® Refinish, DeBeer Refinish®, Prospray® Finishes, Matrix Automotive Finishes®, U.S. Chemical & Plastics® and House of Kolor®.
SOURCE Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
