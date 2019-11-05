Joe Martin, Ryan Templeton And Darren Wenzel Among Names Behind Art On Display At SEMA 2019

"We're honored to be able to work with these painters throughout the year, and we're even more honored to share some of their best work with the world on the industry's biggest stage," says Rob Mowson, Vice President, Marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division.

The artists behind the 35 masterpieces – ranging in size from 9-ft by 6-ft to 18-inches by 30-inches – in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth are:

Last Name Artist Shop Name City State Bershadska Iryna Bershadska Kustom Paint by Cosmo Solana Beach CA Collard Robert "NUB" Collard NUB Grafix Walden NY Culver Josh Culver Culver Customs Louisville KY Curry Nathan Curry Curry's Inc. Nixa MO De Leon Sammy De Leon Sammy De Leon Artworx Fairfield CA Evans Ryan Evans Count's Kustoms Las Vegas NV Gibbs Ron Gibbs N/A Berlington ON CA Gibson Steve Gibson AIR OIL & LEAD Ocean City NJ Gonzalez Juan "Munch" Gonzalez Paint by Munch Newton NJ Henry Mike Henry Count's Kustoms Las Vegas NV Hess Travis "Tuki" Hess Bucky's LTD Martinsburg WV Hetzler Jim Hetzler Hetz Studio Muscatine IA Hudson Jace Hudon The Fast Life Garage Red Oak TX Lavallee Mike Lavallee Killer Paint Airbrush Studio Snohomish WA Learn Mike Learn Mike Learn Creations Lafayette CO Martin Chad Martin Chad's Custom Dreams Saluda SC Martin Joe Martin Martin Bros. Customs Johnson City TX Mayberry Jen Mayberry Fav Airbursh Girl Ocean City NJ MacKay Scott McKay Thin Air GraFx Merrimac MA Nichols Justin Nichols Nichols Paint & Fab Watseka IL Ponce Javier "Shorty" Ponce Shorty's Custom Paint Cedar Hill TX Ramirez Michael "Buck" Ramirez Buckwild Brand Los Angeles CA Schultz Taylor Schultz Schultz Designz Windsor CA Settles Jerron Settles Imagine That Customs Harwood MD Soto Javier Soto Javier Designs Hoboken NJ Speer Lonny Speer Count's Kustoms Las Vegas NV Stull Bill "Elvis" Stull Kuzin's Kustoms Paint and Body Custer WI Templeton Ryan "Ryno" Templeton Ryno Blasted Anaheim CA Thomas Brittany Thomas Bombshell Deluxe Oxford FL Urman Jeff Urman Money Shot Design Nokomis FL Vander Woude Jason Vander Woude NSD Paintwerks Lynwood IL Vincent Joe Vincent Vincent Dezigns Prairieville LA Wenzel Darren Wenzel West Coast Choppers Austin TX Zaborowski Gary "Boogie Man" Zaborowski Boogie Man's Custom Creations Riverview MI

"These painters are internationally recognized. They are celebrated artists and most of them are instructors who share their knowledge and skill at the community college and technical trade school level," says Mowson. "Now they're sharing their best work with the hope that along with the other pieces, will raise enough funding to support students enrolling in automotive service and collision repair programs across the country."

Anyone can bid on these gallery-worthy pieces today through the close of The SEMA Show – Friday, November 8, 2019 5 p.m. EST. Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has dedicated the silent auction at SEMA to the memory of former LMS and Matrix Automotive Finishes® Jet Car Driver Katrina "Kat" Moller (of Sarasota, FL).

For more information, visit the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund.

