Joe Martin, Ryan Templeton And Darren Wenzel Among Names Behind Art On Display At SEMA 2019

Proceeds from the sale to benefit the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund in partnership with Larsen Motorsports and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Nov 05, 2019, 13:18 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five pieces of art are on display in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Booth No. 10839 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at The SEMA Show this year. The display is in celebration of the painter – refinishers, pinstripe artists and airbrushers. Artwork by Steve Gibson, Joe Martin, Ryan Templeton, Darren Wenzel among others will be sold to the highest bidder via silent auction with all proceeds supporting the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund created by Larsen Motorsports in partnership with Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

"We're honored to be able to work with these painters throughout the year, and we're even more honored to share some of their best work with the world on the industry's biggest stage," says Rob Mowson, Vice President, Marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division.

The artists behind the 35 masterpieces – ranging in size from 9-ft by 6-ft to 18-inches by 30-inches – in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth are:

Last Name

Artist

Shop Name

City

State

Bershadska

Iryna Bershadska

Kustom Paint by Cosmo

Solana Beach

CA

Collard

Robert "NUB" Collard

NUB Grafix

Walden

NY

Culver

Josh Culver

Culver Customs

Louisville

KY

Curry

Nathan Curry

Curry's Inc.

Nixa

MO

De Leon

Sammy De Leon

Sammy De Leon Artworx

Fairfield

CA

Evans

Ryan Evans

Count's Kustoms

Las Vegas

NV

Gibbs

Ron Gibbs

N/A

Berlington

ON CA

Gibson

Steve Gibson

AIR OIL & LEAD

Ocean City

NJ

Gonzalez

Juan "Munch" Gonzalez

Paint by Munch

Newton

NJ

Henry

Mike Henry 

Count's Kustoms

Las Vegas

NV

Hess

Travis "Tuki" Hess

Bucky's LTD

Martinsburg

WV

Hetzler

Jim Hetzler

Hetz Studio

Muscatine

IA

Hudson

Jace Hudon

The Fast Life Garage

Red Oak

TX

Lavallee

Mike Lavallee

Killer Paint Airbrush Studio

Snohomish

WA

Learn

Mike Learn

Mike Learn Creations

Lafayette

CO

Martin

Chad Martin

Chad's Custom Dreams

Saluda

SC

Martin

Joe Martin

Martin Bros. Customs

Johnson City

TX

Mayberry

Jen Mayberry

Fav Airbursh Girl

Ocean City

NJ

MacKay

Scott McKay

Thin Air GraFx

Merrimac

MA

Nichols

Justin Nichols

Nichols Paint & Fab

Watseka

IL

Ponce

Javier "Shorty" Ponce

Shorty's Custom Paint

Cedar Hill

TX

Ramirez

Michael "Buck" Ramirez

Buckwild Brand

Los Angeles

CA

Schultz

Taylor Schultz

Schultz Designz

Windsor

CA

Settles

Jerron Settles

Imagine That Customs

Harwood

MD

Soto

Javier Soto

Javier Designs

Hoboken

NJ

Speer

Lonny Speer

Count's Kustoms

Las Vegas

NV

Stull

Bill "Elvis" Stull

Kuzin's Kustoms Paint and Body

Custer

WI

Templeton

Ryan "Ryno" Templeton

Ryno Blasted

Anaheim

CA

Thomas

Brittany Thomas

Bombshell Deluxe

Oxford

FL

Urman

Jeff Urman

Money Shot Design

Nokomis

FL

Vander Woude

Jason Vander Woude

NSD Paintwerks

Lynwood

IL

Vincent

Joe Vincent

Vincent Dezigns

Prairieville

LA

Wenzel

Darren Wenzel

West Coast Choppers

Austin

TX

Zaborowski

Gary "Boogie Man" Zaborowski

Boogie Man's Custom Creations

Riverview

MI

"These painters are internationally recognized. They are celebrated artists and most of them are instructors who share their knowledge and skill at the community college and technical trade school level," says Mowson. "Now they're sharing their best work with the hope that along with the other pieces, will raise enough funding to support students enrolling in automotive service and collision repair programs across the country."

Anyone can bid on these gallery-worthy pieces today through the close of The SEMA Show – Friday, November 8, 2019 5 p.m. EST. Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has dedicated the silent auction at SEMA to the memory of former LMS and Matrix Automotive Finishes® Jet Car Driver Katrina "Kat" Moller (of Sarasota, FL).

For more information, visit the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund.

About the Automotive Finishes Division of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes manufactures and distributes a complete line of advanced technology paint and coating systems for automotive, aerospace and fleet refinishing industries. The Automotive Finishes division includes Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes® and Valspar® Automotive brands—Valspar® Refinish, DeBeer Refinish®, Prospray® Finishes, Matrix Automotive Finishes®, U.S. Chemical & Plastics® and House of Kolor®. Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is a part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions in more than 120 countries around the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information about Sherwin-Williams, visit www.sherwin-williams.com.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

