Joe McAdams joins Advisory Board at Saratoga Group

AUBURN, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Group has announced the recent addition of Joe McAdams to their Advisory Board.

Joe was CEO of Affinity Group which owns Good Sam and Camping World. He next served as CEO of Privileged Access LP, a Frisco Texas-based RV and vacation membership business that leased over 24,000 sites for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS). In 2008, Joe was appointed President of Chicago-based REIT (and Sam Zell company) ELS.

Although Joe stepped down as ELS President in 2011, he continues in an advisory role for the company. ELS has the largest holdings, with over 140,000 lots, in the Manufactured Housing/RV business. Joe's holding company made a strategic investment into Saratoga Group's latest Manufactured Housing Fund, Saratoga MHP Fund VII.

"We are flattered to have someone of Joe's caliber and experience on our team", said Saratoga Group CEO Sam Hales. "Specifically, his knowledge of both land development and sales/marketing are already proving invaluable for our business".

Joe responded, "I was looking to invest in a novel entrant to the MH business. Saratoga Group has impressed me with their approach of maximizing shareholder return through automation, software efficiencies, and opportunity zones. By leveraging my experience, I believe we can push Saratoga further to the forefront of providing truly affordable housing to America's families."

Saratoga Group now owns over 4000 sites and is a top-50 owner in the MH space. Saratoga Group continues to focus on value-add acquisitions in the Southeast and Midwest US.

About Saratoga Group

Saratoga Group was established in 2011 and has been exclusively focused on the acquisition and improvement of Mobile Home Communities since 2017.

For additional information regarding Saratoga Group or upcoming investments, please contact them at [email protected] or 916 596-9000. These investments are only available to accredited investors per Reg D 506(c).

