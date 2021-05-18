Joe Oliveri Joins CTSI as CEO, Ruta Moves to Chairman

CHANTILLY, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Oliveri, where he will assume the role of President and CEO. Gino Ruta, formerly CEO, will transition to Chairman, where he will shift his focus to acquisitions and accelerate growth that began during his productive tenure.



Oliveri joins CTSI from Johnson Controls, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Ducted Systems. Prior to that role, he ran other divisions including the company's Global Fire Detection and Security BU's.

"I'm excited to join this organization and continue accelerating CTSI's growth across the United States," Oliveri said. "With my history of strategic acquisitions and aggressive growth, my priority at CTSI is to engineer further expansion of our security and life safety solution portfolios, while expanding our reach in audiovisual, collaboration, healthcare and education technology solutions and services. CTSI is unique in that alongside unmatched expertise, we offer innovative and robust subscription and managed services – you're getting the entire package from one partner committed to excellence, and that's a culture I'm proud to lead."

"Joe is the perfect choice to continue the work we've done in aggressively growing CTSI's footprint in a number of industries across the U.S.," said Gino Ruta, Chairman. "He brings incredible experience to the table, specifically in overseeing integration and expansion of the meaningful acquisitions CTSI is poised to continue as we expand our industry-leading integration and subscription services business.

Wind Point Partners acquired CTSI in June 2020 in partnership with Gino Ruta and CTSI management. Since the acquisition, investments in CTSI's growth have continued in order to expand the company's breadth of service offerings and geographic reach through organic growth initiatives and acquisitions.

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point Partners, commented, "Our partnership with the CTSI team has been very productive and we are thrilled to add to the talented leadership team with Joe joining as CEO. Joe has a terrific track record and is a great fit to help CTSI expand its offerings and geographic reach. Gino's involvement as Board Chair will play an important role in our shared vision for growth and continuing to provide customers with the highest quality technology and service levels."

For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed services, and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

