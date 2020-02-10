Joe Peterson of Nintex Recognized as 2020 CRN® Channel Chief

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named Joe Peterson to its prestigious list of 2020 Channel Chiefs for his leadership and management of the global Nintex Partner Program.

Peterson joined Nintex in 2013 as a territory manager where he has since established strong relationships with Nintex partners and successfully grown his channel career. Peterson currently serves as Nintex's Vice President of Channel Sales & Strategy and is committed to helping partners around the globe drive revenue by building valuable process management and automation solutions for customers by leveraging the complete, powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

"Joe Peterson embodies the core values in which we operate at Nintex," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Joe is committed to the success of the worldwide Nintex community and serves as an unwavering advocate for our channel partners and the important work they do every day helping organizations successfully manage, automate and optimize enterprise-wide business processes with the Nintex Process Platform."

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

The top IT channel leaders included on this list have consistently helped drive revenue, growth, and customer impact through their channel partners. CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

Under Peterson's leadership, Nintex channel partners drove significant net new global revenue including achieving more than a 200 percent increase in channel revenue in the Asia Pacific region alone. Additionally, Nintex reports the same percent increase, 200-plus percent, this past year with partners becoming certified in one or more capabilities of the Nintex platform including: Nintex Promapp® , Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA , DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex process analytics.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

Nintex has transformed to a cloud-based SaaS subscription business model and significantly increased the breadth and capabilities of its award-winning platform, helping partners succeed by leveraging all the capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to solve process problems for their customers. Nintex also launched Nintex University, which includes extensive training and certification for partners to help them further differentiate in the market and to allow them to participate in higher tiers of the Nintex Partner Program.

To learn more about partnering with Nintex, please visit https://www.nintex.com/partner-overview/ .

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

