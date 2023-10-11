Joe Poletto and NorCal Oaks Host San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel at Uplifting Event Designed to Inspire Young Athletes

Media Executive Joe Poletto Founds a Game-Changing Nonprofit for Young Softball and Baseball Hopefuls

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorCal Oaks, a nonprofit organization founded by Media Executive Joe Poletto, welcomed San Francisco 49ers' captain and star Deebo Samuel as the keynote speaker at its second in a series of events designed to encourage and uplift young softball and baseball players in Sonoma, California. Poletto founded NorCal Oaks with the intention of supporting the development of skilled players in baseball and softball at little to no cost.

The October 3, 2023 event took place at the Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa, CA in a room full of hundreds of young baseball and softball hopefuls and their families. The 49ers star captivated with stories and lessons of his accomplishments and setbacks in his career as a wide receiver.

"I think hearing from someone like Deebo, who is young and so driven, really expands these kids' minds and places their dreams within reach. He was so down-to-earth and really took the time to listen to and answer all their questions," said Joe Poletto.

A high school football star, Deebo Samuel had a record 53 touchdowns and won High School Sports Report Class AAA Offensive Player of the Year and played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He went on to play college football at South Carolina, where he was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. His illustrious professional career includes many accolades, including the record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a season.

"NorCal Oaks is not only focused on developing kids' athletic skills, but it's also about forging a mindset that can help them take those skills to the next level and in life," said Poletto. "That's what this speaker series is all about. The kids get to learn firsthand from these iconic athletes, like Deebo, who can speak to what it takes to be successful in whatever their chosen profession might be."

NorCal Oaks' first speaker event was held in March, 2023, and featured Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

NorCal Oaks is open to baseball and softball players, aged 10-14 throughout Sonoma County. Tryouts are held annually each spring and fall.

To learn more or to donate to NorCal Oaks, please visit: https://www.norcaloaks.org/

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a philanthropist and media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music, an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as NorCal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation, both charitable foundations helping children succeed.

