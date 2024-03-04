Joe Poletto's Blue Rose Music Set to Release The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse

Contemporary artists cover the bands Mouse brought to life through his art

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, 2024, the musical world is set to pay homage to the iconic artwork of Stanley Mouse with the release of The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse. The album features contemporary artists performing songs by the bands featured in Mouse's legendary artwork dating back to the 1960s, spanning iconic album covers, classic Fillmore and Avalon ballroom posters, and beyond.

Stanley Mouse, known for his psychedelic poster and album art, is celebrated for drawing the face on rock music. Through The Mouse That Rocked, his influence is honored by 12 new tracks from a diverse array of artists, including Chuck Leavell, Leftover Salmon, Charlie Musselwhite, Nicole Atkins, Shawn Sahm & The Tex Mex Experience, Junior Brown, Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers, Poor Man's Whiskey, The Mother Hips, Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz, Jason Crosby, and the Pimps of Joytime.

This musical journey features the music of Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead, Big Brother and the Holding Company, The Beatles, Howlin' Wolf, Journey, Cream, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Bo Diddley, Sir Douglas Quintet, Moby Grape, and, of course, Stanley Mouse himself.

Reflecting on Mouse's remarkable evolution as an artist, one can trace his journey from early hot rod monster T-shirt designs to enchanting San Francisco ballroom posters, and ultimately to the era of mega-selling album covers. His creativity now extends into timeless and contemporary oil paintings, showcasing a breadth of work that spans various artistic realms with enduring brilliance.

"Mouse has been a close friend for years and our team wanted to honor his legacy," says Joe Poletto, Founder of Blue Rose Music. "By inviting contemporary artists to reimagine songs by bands featured in Mouse's artwork, we can pay homage to his enduring influence on music and art."

Beyond celebrating Mouse's artistic contributions, The Mouse That Rocked also serves a charitable purpose. "100% of the proceeds from album sales will benefit the Blue Rose Foundation, which is dedicated to providing preschool scholarships to underprivileged children," says David Gross, Producer. "Now, Mouse's fans can contribute to a meaningful cause while enjoying a musical celebration of one of rock music's most influential artists."

The Mouse That Rocked: A Tribute to Stanley Mouse is more than just an album; it's a testament to the enduring power of art, music, and philanthropy to make a positive impact on the world.

Discover more about the cause and how you can support it at bluerosemusic.com . Explore full liner notes, track info, and read Stanley Mouse's latest notes penned by esteemed rock journalist Joel Selvin.

