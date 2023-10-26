Joe Poletto's Blue Rose Music Unites With the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary to Release Sanctuary Vol. 1

News provided by

Blue Rose Music

26 Oct, 2023, 14:06 ET

The limited edition, vinyl-only release features some of today's most iconic female songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Rose Music, founded by media executive Joe Poletto, and the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary have teamed up to release Sanctuary Vol. 1, a vinyl-only release of 11 songs by some of the world's most dynamic artists to raise money for the foundation and continue to promote compassion and acceptance throughout the world.

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary was created in 2013 in honor of Catherine Violet Hubbard, a six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Created by Catherine's parents, Jenny and Matt Hubbard, the sanctuary sits on 34 serene and picturesque acres of farmland in Newtown, Connecticut all donated by the state of Connecticut. 

Sanctuary Vol.1 includes a "who's who" of talented artists including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Madison Cunningham, The Chicks, Indigo Girls, Eliza Gilkyson, Mary Gauthier, Lori McKenna, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Dead Horses.

The compilation album is limited to 1000 pressings with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary.

"Blue Rose Music and the Blue Rose Foundation exist to not only showcase some of the world's most talented artists, but also to provide philanthropic support to a wide variety of charities and causes around the country," says Joe Poletto, founder of Blue Rose Music. "Our partnership with the CVH Sanctuary has been a deeply rewarding experience for everyone involved, and we truly hope we can continue to build upon the legacy Catherine left behind."

The album was curated by Joe Poletto alongside Dave Schools, a founding member of Widespread Panic, and built around a long history of female songwriters who have greatly impacted the Hubbard family as well as millions of listeners worldwide.

"The songs and voices contributing to this album are the backdrop to some of my most cherished memories with Catherine, have soothed my heart after her death, and are now one of the most poignant gifts the Sanctuary has received," says Jenny Hubbard. "I am humbled by the continued generosity and graciousness of Joe Poletto and the women artists contributing to this album. The sharing of voices and art inspires and serve as a reminder of a truth Catherine lived: humans truly are kind."

To learn more about Sanctuary Vol. 1 and explore the track list visit bluerosemusic.com. To donate to or visit the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, visit cvhfoundation.org

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a philanthropist and media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music, an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as NorCal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation, both charitable foundations dedicated to helping children succeed.

Media Contact:
Justin Murphy
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Rose Music

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.