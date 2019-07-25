Joe Rivas Joins Doremus as Global Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doremus, the B2B specialist agency, has named Joe Rivas CEO of its global operations. Rivas has more than 25 years of experience servicing clients such as Dell Technologies, Accenture, Xerox, Office Depot and Colgate-Palmolive. Most recently, Rivas served as Global President of Technology and B2B at VMLY&R.

"Joe is an innovative and transformative leader, which combined with his strategy background and hands-on leadership experience across multiple global brands, make him the ideal choice to lead Doremus globally," said Omnicom Advertising Collective CEO James Fenton.

As Chief Executive Officer, Joe will oversee the Doremus group of companies worldwide.

Commenting on his new role, Rivas said, "It's an honor to join a brand and team with such amazing history and pedigree as Doremus, an agency which has long been associated with being a bellwether for B2B strategy and creativity.

"B2B is an area of marketing that is still largely misunderstood and saddled with perceptions that the work is often uninspired, when in fact the opposite is true. Not only is it a space that is growing in terms of year-on-year client investment, it is producing some of the most provocative and inspiring work in our industry.

"And with Doremus now positioned as Omnicom's B2B Experts, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new thinking to the B2B space, with ideas that continue to drive real, tangible value for our clients' brands and businesses."

About Doremus

Doremus is Omnicom's B2B specialist (www.doremus.com) – a full-service marketing agency with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. As a creative band of strategists, visualizers and storytellers, Doremus connects brands with the people who make and influence business decisions. Named The Drum's 2018 B2B Agency of the Year, Doremus builds brand and business value for some of the world's leading companies.

About the Omnicom Advertising Collective

The Omnicom Advertising Collective ("OAC") is a group of award-winning creative independent agencies offering the best creative talent, strategic insights, technology and innovation to some of the world's most iconic and successful brands to help them drive their business results. The Omnicom Advertising Collective is part of the DAS Group of Companies.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

