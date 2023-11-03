Joe Ryan to retire as Medicover Chief Financial Officer in 2024

Medicover

03 Nov, 2023, 03:45 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Ryan, CFO, has announced that after 28 years with Medicover he will retire from the company during 2024. Joe Ryan will continue in the role until a successor is in place, ensuring continuity. A search process has started.

"Joe has been with the company since the very first years of our operation and has been instrumental in steering and supporting our successful development of Medicover over the years. I would like to express my heartfelt thank you for his professionalism, hard work and dedication over these decades", comments Fredrik Rågmark, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
+46 703 033 272
[email protected] 

 Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2022, Medicover had revenue of €1,510 million and more than 44,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

