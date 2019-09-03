Joe Sechman Joins Bishop Fox as Associate Vice President of Applied Research and Development

"We are pleased Joe has chosen to bring his extraordinary talents to our company. He is among the brightest minds in the security industry, and we are excited to add his innovative vision and creative energy to our team," said Jon Rose, Vice President of Managed Security Services at Bishop Fox. "Joe's diverse experience in development, operations, advanced attack and penetration testing, and enterprise security research disciplines combined with his forward-thinking approach to delivering penetration testing services will make him a valuable member of our growing team. We are excited to have him on board."

Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Sechman was Vice President of Security Operations at a security testing platform company, where he oversaw a global community of pentesters and ensured the quality delivery of pentests at scale. He has also served as Head of Security Engineering & Offensive Security at Royal Philips, where he led security teams across the U.S., Europe, India, and China to advance product security incident response, security engineering, and offensive product security assessment capabilities. Before that, Sechman served as Director of Software Security Research at HP/Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he managed the elite HPE Fortify software security research team, and as Director of the Attack & Penetration Testing Practice at a large IT risk management consulting firm, where he led the red team for one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S and served as a PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA).

Sechman holds 10 issued or pending patents in the security field and speaks extensively around the country. He has earned multiple industry certifications and received his B.B.A. in management information systems from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business.

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

