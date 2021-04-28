Joe Skarda Appointed President Of KeyBank Wealth Management

"Joe is a seasoned leader and the ideal person to implement our wealth management strategy across our platform," said Alexander. "His banking and wealth management experience, along with a strong track record in developing high-performing teams and driving revenue growth, will make him a tremendous asset to Key."

He will drive growth through a relationship-focused delivery model, serving clients in the mass affluent, high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) segments, and maintain the strong momentum and success the wealth management team has achieved in recent years.

Mr. Skarda brings nearly 20 years of experience in wealth management and banking to the role. Prior to joining Key, he held positions of increasing responsibility with JP Morgan Chase, serving most recently as a managing director and head of the bank's US Wealth Management Central Division.

He serves on the board of One Million Degrees, a Chicago-based organization that provides financial support, mentoring, and emotional support to young adults from underserved communities to create and persist in achieving educational goals.

Mr. Skarda earned his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and International Business from St. Mary's University in Winona, MN. He holds his Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63, and 65 licenses.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

