JOE STELLA EARNS THE CERTIFIED EXIT PLANNING ADVISOR (CEPA) DESIGNATION

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Capital Management is proud to announce that Joe Stella, CFP®, CEPA®, MBA has earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation. The CEPA designation is the most highly regarded exit planning credential today and is universally accepted and endorsed by various national organizations.

Joseph Stella, CFP®, CEPA®, MBA

Advisors with CEPA recognitions are specially trained in crafting exit strategies for business owners from small to midsize companies by helping them attain the highest valuation for their business when selling to a strategic buyer, private equity, family, or employees. Based on the Value Acceleration Methodology™, the CEPA recognition takes a holistic approach by aligning an owner's business, personal, and financial needs to drive value.

"The current private market of small to midsize companies sits at about 30 trillion. Only 30% of these business owners have even thought of a business transition plan, with a very small percent actually having a written plan. These businesses will either cease to exist or sell for a fraction of their potential value," states Joe.

Stella is confident the CEPA designation will allow him to not only help add value and fill the wealth gap with potential clients who are business owners, but will also be applicable to anyone considering retirement and assisting them by creating a written financial plan based on SMART goals. Wealth Gap = Goal – Current Assets.

As the market continues to shift, CEPA expertise is crucial to boomers' entering retirement, as they will need a well-crafted transition plan, or they could potentially leave millions on the table. This plan focuses on maximizing value as opposed to profits, resulting in a strong need for business exits to be taught by financial professionals, especially with family transitions.

In order to earn this distinguishment, potential recipients must complete an educational program requiring hours of course work, classroom instruction, and an extensive proctored exam. Joe's completion of the CEPA program showcases his commitment to providing exceptional services to clients and potential clients going through business exits or retirement.

About Presidio Capital Management

Recently recognized in the top five for RIA Channel's 2022 Top Wealth Managers by Growth, Presidio offers a math-based approach to client solutions to ultimately help them live better lives. The firm manages approximately $280 Million across roughly 200 households. The firm specializes in portfolio construction, financial planning, and designing and implementing sustainable income strategies for individuals, families, and trusts.

