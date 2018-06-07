Joe 'The Plumber' 10 Years Later Announces: Modern Solutions For Modern-Day Problems

"This is a 180-degree new chapter in my story - which is crazy, trust me - but it's all true;" said Wurzelbacher, the long-time conservative activist. "After ten years I'm still the same person but with a new cause and it's nothing to do with politics."

Wurzelbacher was deeply touched by the story of Christian Garcia, the 15-year-old student who died heroically in the Santa Fe High School attack while holding a door shut to protect fellow students. This was the lynchpin for Wurzelbacher, combined with the constant headlines of students being murdered, which caused him to become deeply involved with a nationwide initiative called "S.O.S", which stands for Shield Our Schools.

The initiative is being spearheaded by SwiftShield™, a company that makes classroom door barricade systems. "The SwiftShield devices deploy in seconds, can withstand thousands of pounds of force and stop gunfire from handguns, military-style weapons and even shot guns. I've seen it," commented Wurzelbacher. In regards to Garcia and the Santa Fe massacre, Wurzelbacher added, "As honorable as Christian was, I believe no child should ever be put in that situation; and I'm on a mission to get SwiftShield barricade devices in every classroom in America."

Through the S.O.S initiative, a corporate sponsor has donated SwiftShield devices to the entire Santa Fe ISD with absolutely no cost to the school district. The company is also partnering with others to outfit schools all over the country with its line of devices, which easily and effectively lock down classrooms in the event of an active shooter or similar threat.

"This is about kids," explained Wurzelbacher, "I have four of them and a wife who was sent from God directly to me, so enough about Joe the Plumber - but if you want to keep calling me that, go ahead." When pressed about why this problem seems to be getting more and more common in the headlines, some of the old "Joe the Plumber" fire came out, "Twenty years after Columbine and we turn on the TV and school kids are still being murdered, it's insane," Wurzelbacher nearly shouted, adding; "Parents should expect their kids to be safe at school and not accept the current environment that has been created."

The parents and students of the Santa Fe High School District moving forward can have peace of mind knowing that faster, safer and more secure classroom lock downs can occur in the future. "You and I both know in our hearts that it's no longer a matter of "if" but a matter of "when" and this device is genius. A no-brainer," Wurzelbacher added.

Read more about Joe 'The Plumber' ten years later on his blog post.

About SwiftShield

SwiftShield is the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective option to keeping students, teachers and other staff safe during lockdown and emergency situations. SwiftShield deploys in seconds, by anyone and requires no special training. When in use, SwiftShield can withstand thousands of pounds of pressure and resists bullets fired from even military-style weapons and shotguns – preventing the need for someone to hold it shut or use ineffective barricades such as classroom furniture to prevent entry.

The SwiftShield "Shield Our Schools" S.O.S. initiative guides concerned teachers, students, administrators and communities on how to actively get the word out about how businesses, charities, crowdfunding and other corporate sponsorship – both local and national – can help provide the funds needed to have these life-saving devices installed in vulnerable classrooms across the nation. For more information, visit: shieldourschools.com and swiftshield.com.

