Joel Alexander Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 12:40 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Joel Alexander, Co-founder of Parea AI, with the WTF Innovators Award for creating software that enables entire teams to create AI prompting processes and collaboratively adopt generative AI into their daily workflow.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Pair It", produced by Nimso, to Joel Alexander.

Listen to "Pair It": https://qt.lnk.to/PairItPr

Parea AI is an end-to-end prompt engineering platform to enhance LLM results and optimize AI development workflow. The forthcoming platform will offer a number of key features to help you identify and create the best prompts for your production use-cases.

OptimusPrompt improves LLM results with automatic prompt engineering and prompt template optimization. Lab allows users to A/B test prompts and outputs across various models, and organize results. Studio helps users programmatically track and manage prompts with metadata, versioning, and analytics. And the Sharing Hub enables the entire team to share prompts and collaborate together.

Parea AI is in the Spring 2023 Batch at Y Combinator.

"Organizations as a whole need to adopt generative AI and create workflows that enable all their employees to upgrade their skill sets at a similar pace. Joel is building a platform that makes learning and getting the most out of AI a team effort. He's thinking about generative AI in a communal sense, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding Parea AI, Joel Alexander was a Senior Software Engineer at Lyft and an Investment Banker at J.P. Morgan.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]com

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

Emad Mostaque Earns WTF Innovators Award

Ani Gottiparthy Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.