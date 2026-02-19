Joel Barber Expands 1st Class Real Estate Franchise Platform Across South Carolina and North Carolina

Myrtle Beach Real Estate Entrepreneur Strengthens Carolinas Growth Strategy With National Brokerage Infrastructure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Barber, a Myrtle Beach real estate entrepreneur with more than two decades of industry experience and involvement in over 2,000 real estate transactions, is expanding the 1st Class Real Estate franchise platform across South Carolina and North Carolina.

The expansion strengthens the 1st Class Real Estate footprint in the Carolinas and reinforces Joel Barber's leadership transition from high-volume real estate production to franchise platform development focused on brokerage infrastructure, agent productivity systems, and regional scalability.

1st Class Real Estate, founded by Rhyan Finch, operates as a nationally expanding real estate franchise organization designed to support entrepreneurial real estate professionals through structured systems, compliance alignment, and technology integration.

The Carolinas expansion, operating under 1st Class Advantage, is centered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina markets, with continued growth planned across both states.

"Infrastructure is what sustains long-term brokerage growth," said Joel Barber. "The Carolinas real estate market presents significant opportunity for disciplined expansion supported by structured franchise systems."

The expansion initiative includes:

Franchise territory development across South Carolina and North Carolina

Recruitment of licensed Brokers-in-Charge

Brokerage compliance structure and oversight

Technology-driven agent productivity systems

Regional brand positioning aligned with national franchise growth

Rhyan Finch, Founder and CEO of 1st Class Real Estate, emphasized the strategic importance of the Carolinas market.

"Joel brings operational focus and long-term growth discipline to this expansion," Finch said. "The Carolinas represent a strong opportunity for scalable real estate franchise development."

The full conversation outlining the 1st Class Real Estate franchise model, brokerage growth strategy, and Carolinas expansion vision is available online.

About Joel Barber

Joel Barber is a Myrtle Beach real estate entrepreneur and expansion leader with more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate, brokerage operations, and regional growth strategy. Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Barber focuses on building scalable real estate infrastructure throughout South Carolina and North Carolina under the 1st Class Real Estate franchise platform.

About Rhyan Finch

Rhyan Finch is the Founder and CEO of 1st Class Real Estate, a nationally expanding real estate franchise organization focused on structured brokerage systems, compliance alignment, and scalable agent productivity. Under Finch's leadership, 1st Class Real Estate has expanded across multiple U.S. markets through a franchise model designed to support entrepreneurial real estate professionals.

About 1st Class Real Estate

Founded by Rhyan Finch, 1st Class Real Estate is a nationally expanding real estate franchise organization focused on brokerage infrastructure, agent productivity systems, and scalable business growth.

