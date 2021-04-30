Joel Cano's new book Sin Is My Name, a thought-provoking exegesis of the human psyche and the dangers of sin and depravity

Cano said this about his book: "We are living in very decisive times where the human being is simply betting their lives in eternity in an alarming way. It is necessary that we pause to question ourselves, what is happening to us? If we go back to see our history, we see that we have only had around twenty-five to thirty years of peace. It seems to be that we have always been at war—at war between countries, at war with ethics, at war between social classes, at war with gangs, at war between families, and even at war with ourselves. There is a point where you find yourself arguing with your own self and hate is growing all around us and we ask ourselves what is going on with humanity? Who could have the answer to this question? Is there someone that will end the enmity? I believe all these questions deserve a reasonable answer so we can unmask the one who is to blame."

Published by Page Publishing, Joel Cano's new book Sin Is My Name hopes to enlighten the readers on the damage humanity experiences when giving in to anarchy and loss of emotion and critical thinking.

