Joel Faul of SMA Technologies Joins Forbes Technology Council

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Faul, chief technology officer of SMA Technologies, a global workload automation leader, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Faul was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Joel into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Faul will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"Beyond a strong technology focus, I believe leadership development is a key to bringing teams together and inspiring them to deliver real value to our customers," said Joel Faul, chief technology officer at SMA Technologies. "I look forward to working with other leaders on the Forbes Technology Council to exchange information and ideas that can enhance the role of automation across multiple industries."

